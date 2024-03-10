Rohit Sharma: Disappointed that we only played a two-match Test series in South Africa

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that he was disappointed with the fact that the visitors only played two Tests during the tour of South Africa last year. He stated that India are slow starters in a Test series and then improve in the later games.

India were hammered by South Africa by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test in Centurion, but fought back to clinch the second Test in Cape Town by seven wickets and level the two-match series 1-1. Something similar happened in the recently concluded series against England. India lost the first Test, but hit back strongly to clinch the series 4-1.

Speaking after India’s thumping innings and 64-run triumph over England in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9, Rohit reflected on the short Test series in South Africa. He told JioCinema during a post-match interaction:

"We typically lose the first Test and then improve in the subsequent matches, so I was disappointed that we only played a two-match Test series in South Africa.”

There were some excellent performances from Indian players in the series win over England. While speaking about the same, Rohit opined that bowlers should get as much credit for taking 20 wickets as batters get for scoring hundreds.

"When you win a series like this, we talk about scoring runs and 100s but it is important to take 20 wickets to win a Test. The way bowlers took responsibility was pleasing to see,” the Indian captain said.

Rohit reserved special praise for left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was the Player of the Match for claiming seven wickets and scoring 30 runs in the Dharamsala Test.

“It was over a period of time that we had a conversation (with Kuldeep Yadav), he's got a lot of potential and when the chips were down in the first innings (in Dharamsala), he bowled really well. After his injury, he came back and worked at the NCA and he is putting a lot of effort and the most pleasing thing was his batting," the Indian captain said.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal (712) was the leading run-getter in the series, Kuldeep finished with 19 wickets in four Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin, who played his 100th Test in Dharamsala, was the leading wicket-taker with 26 scalps.

Rahul Dravid hails Rohit Sharma for leading the team from the front

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid praised Rohit for leading the team from the front in the Test series against England. Describing the batter as someone who is pleasing to the eye, Dravid added that Rohit’s game also possesses grit.

“It has been a pleasure watching him bat since I saw him as an 18-year-old. It is always pleasing to the eye. But I think he has added a lot of steel and grit to that. Sometimes, we forget that a little bit," the Indian coach told JioCinema.

Look at his numbers. He was shy enough not to mention the critical situation where he won the toss in Rajkot, and we were 3 down in the first hour. You need somebody to step up and get a hundred, and the captain does that for you,” Dravid added.

Rohit scored 400 runs in the Test series against England, averaging 44.44 with two hundreds.

