Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir have a fun exchange in team hotel ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series in Nagpur [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir had a fun exchange at the team hotel in Nagpur ahead of the first ODI against England.

The three-match ODI series between the two nations will commence on Thursday (February 6) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The two teams have been preparing intensely in the nets over the past few days to get themselves ready for the high-octane series.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared a video on the social media platform. It gave fans a glimpse of the off-field activities of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir ahead of the opening match of the ODI series. In it, the duo could be seen walking together in the hotel while having a light-hearted conversation.

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"Only interesting thing would be whether Rohit Sharma will play in the fashion like in 2023 ODI World Cup"- Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of 1st IND vs ENG ODI 2025

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently opined that Indian captain Rohit Sharma might tone down his aggression with the bat during the upcoming ODI series against England. This is due to his lean form in the lead-up to the series. Sanjay said to ESPNCricinfo:

"The only interesting thing would be whether Rohit Sharma will play in the fashion like in the 2023 ODI World Cup, he was giving flying starts. There is pressure on him to score big so he might hold back himself slightly.

"Rohit because he is opening, they will try to get 2-3 wickets, England have several pace options. If there is slight assistance on the pitch, it can be slightly testing for Sharma. But, I don’t think they won’t score in this series."

Manjrekar was also confident that Rohit and Virat would be back among runs after a disappointing BGT series as the ODI format suits them the best. He added:

"Rohit and Virat Kohli will be back in form, there is no doubt about it. This format allows you to take time and get a start. Even the opposition doesn’t hurry to get you all out like in Test cricket. This is the best-suited format for Kohli and Sharma."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news