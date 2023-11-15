Rohit Sharma hilariously mimics Shreyas Iyer's century celebration during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final

Rohit Sharma reacted hilariously by imitating Shreyas Iyer's celebration after he reached his century on Wednesday (November 15) in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. This was a special knock for Iyer as it came in a high-pressure game at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. The side's top-order performed magnificently and set a great platform for the hosts again. Shreyas Iyer reached the crease in the 23rd over after Shubman Gill walked off the park due to cramps.

Iyer continued his great form after a century in the previous game and stitched together a 163-run partnership with Virat Kohli. He was the aggressor between the two as he smashed the bowlers all around the park en route to his fifth ODI century.

Rohit Sharma's reaction in the dressing room after Shreyas Iyer reached the landmark entertained everyone. The Indian skipper did a funny imitation of Iyer's century celebration.

A lot of credit goes to Shreyas Iyer for the way he batted: Virat Kohli

India managed to notch up a mammoth total of 397/4 in 50 overs on the back of a collective batting effort. At the mid-innings break, Virat Kohli reflected on the innings and said:

"In a big game, anything over 330-340, you're happy with. A lot of credit goes to Shreyas Iyer for the way he batted. Gill and Rohit did well to lay the platform, even KL with the flurry in the end. The job is only half done though. We still have plenty to do in the second innings."

On his knock, Kohli added:

"The most important thing for me is to make my team win. Whatever needs to be done to do that, I'll do it. I have to play a role and dig deep so the other batters can play their role around me. That's the only key to consistency, playing for your team at all times."