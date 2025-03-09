Rohit Sharma loses patience to get stumped for 76 off Rachin Ravindra's bowling in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy Final [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock of 76 runs off 83 deliveries came to an end after he was stumped in the 27th over of the run-chase. The Hitman came down the track to take on Rachin Ravindra, but missed contact altogether to walk back at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Ad

Rohit Sharma played with intent to kickstart the run chase on a spirited note. In pursuit of the 252-run target, the right-handed batter took on the pacers, helping India amass 64 runs in the first powerplay. India were cruising along as Gill and Rohit brought up the 100-run stand for the first wicket.

However, New Zealand clawed their way back into the contest after dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession. The finger spin pair of Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell pinned down the pair of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, giving them absolutely no room to operate.

Ad

Trending

With the boundaries dried up, and tight bowling and fielding not allowing the batters to rotate the strike, Iyer and Rohit were in search of answers. New Zealand only conceded nine runs in 30 deliveries after the 21st over, prompting Rohit Sharma to take on the bowling and combat the climbing required rate.

However, his effort against a length delivery that turned connected with only thin air. Wicket-keeper Tom Latham collected the ball to complete an easy stumping. Have a look at the wicket right here:

Ad

Ad

Rohit Sharma's 76-run knock included seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 91.57.

New Zealand keep the screws tight on India after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Team India were placed at 122-3 in the 27th over when Rohit Sharma lost his wicket. Along expected lines, the left-handed batter Axar Patel has walked out to bat at No.5 to counter New Zealand's spinner.

The Blackcaps have slowly assumed a grip on the contest by putting pressure on India's batting unit. The required rate has touched six runs per over, with the score reading 161-3 after 35 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news