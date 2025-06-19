"Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid immediately asked me to go" - R Ashwin's huge revelation on unexpected turn of events after 500th Test scalp

Retired Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the unexpected turn of events after he picked up his milestone 500th Test scalp. With his mother hospitalized due to a serious illness, the 38-year-old revealed that then-captain Rohit Sharma and former coach Rahul Dravid asked him to leave the squad immediately.

The incident occurred after day two of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot in February 2024. The off-spinner dismissed Zak Crawley for his 500th Test wicket in England's first innings on day two but had to withdraw from the Test later due to his mother's hospitalization. He bowled only seven overs in the first innings but returned in time for the second.

During the launch of the third episode of the Chennai Super Kings' player documentary series, Ashwin said he was surprised at not receiving any call or message from his family before his wife explained to him what had happened. He narrated:

"So, I had taken 500 wickets at that time in Tests. But, I didn't get a call from my mother, father or wife. I thought I will finish all the press conferences, I started getting so many calls as well, and my phone was constantly vibrating. And, I was even replying to all the messages. There was no call or message from my family. So, I was very surprised. Or maybe I thought they are allowing me to take my space. I tried calling as well and there was no response."

The veteran revealed that the supportive nature of the coach and captain encouraged him to come back. He added:

"And then as I got to the hotel, my wife called and explained to me what had happened. The first thing that struck me was that there is no flight immediately and I was in Rajkot. Because I would have taken the next flight out and then we had to arrange and all that. The match was in the balance and I remember Ben Duckett had scored a fantastic century. But Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid immediately asked me to go. So when the captain and coach are so supportive, I felt like I wanted to come back. I play for people who value me."

The second innings saw the spinner dismiss Tom Hartley to register figures of 6-3-19-1, helping India romp to a win by 434 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket last year

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Ashwin retired from international cricket during the Brisbane Test against Australia last year. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer retired as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 matches at 24, along with 37 fifers.

He also featured in 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is, notably being part of India's 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy wins.

