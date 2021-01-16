"Rohit Sharma's biggest enemy is Rohit himself" - Twitterati slams star opener for throwing away his wicket again

Yet another promising innings culminated in a disappointing ending as Rohit Sharma threw away a great start to hand Australia the advantage on Day 2. The 33-year-old was playing some delightful strokes, but just had a 'brainfade' moment that led to his dismissal.

Trailing by 369 runs, Team India lost Shubman Gill early on in the innings. While the Aussie quicks had their tails up, Both Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara handled them brilliantly and nullified the effects of the new ball.

Rohit Sharma didn't shy away from punishing the poor deliveries and was playing with a great mix of aggression and defence. From exquisite straight drives to firm back-foot punches, the right-handed batsman had all the shots on display.

When the Aussie pacers were proving to be ineffective against the 33-year-old, skipper Tim Paine introduced off-spinner Nathan Lyon into the attack. Rohit Sharma was timing the ball brillaintly and playing every delivery on its merit.

Just when fans thought that finally the star opener was set to get a big hundred, Rohit Sharma yet again played an irresponsible shot. Having scored a boundary a couple of deliveries earlier, the Mumbai Indians skipper tried to take on Lyon and be ultra-positive.

WOW. Rohit Sharma charges, hits it straight up and gifts Nathan Lyon a wicket! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KaDog1qYYw — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 16, 2021

This time though, he couldn't reach to the pitch of the ball, and mistimed it straight into the hands of Mitchell Starc at long-on.

Fans on Twitter express their disappointment after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

This was the third time in a row that Rohit Sharma was dismissed playing a rash shot after being well set. He made 44 of the 60 runs India had scored till then.

Knowing that Rohit Sharma's wicket was crucial, not just in the context of the Gabba Test, but the entire series as well, fans slammed and trolled the opener for his poor shot-selection. Here is what they had to say:

Guy was getting out like this in 2018 Adelaide too when team was 4 for 60 odd.

Oh yah, there too it was Pujara at the other end. Usne hi pressure dala Hoga 😂 #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #RohitSharma — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) January 16, 2021

Irresponsible stuff from #RohitSharma . It is a gift to Australia and pressure on India. Now you know he has been not consistent in test. Just gives it away. Time amd time again! Sunil Gavaskar is bang on, albeit he might have used very mild words of criticism. #INDvAUS https://t.co/Kh9CXGSAIn — Aditya Ambekar (@ambekaraditya) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma's biggest enemy is Rohit himself.



He is the only person who can't bear his own success😭#AUSvsIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/08cBafN0iu — Shubham (@RohitianShubham) January 16, 2021

'Why Rohit Sharma Why?', coming soon in theatres near and far...#AUSvIND #RohitSharma — Sports_SnehithK (@away_idle) January 16, 2021

Fans - Rohit Sharma is set and will score a century today.

*Le* #RohitSharma : pic.twitter.com/GphLHV1ytl — utsav (@utsavvvv_) January 16, 2021

He does time to time remind us why he isn't such a 'hit' in Tests as he is in ODIs, doesn't he? Has thrown away his wicket for the 2nd time in a row. He looked solid and well settled yet gone without big runs. #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND #GabbaTest #INDvsAUSTest #hitman #RohitSharma — Srivenkat (@ivenkatzone) January 16, 2021

#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #RohitSharma is such a complete player & most of the times he gets out bcoz of his own stupidity not bcoz of brilliance of bowlers. If you are an opener of a side aiming to win World Test Championship, this can't be done. This kind of stupidity can't continue https://t.co/DAYaLnuOz1 — Chandan 🇮🇳 (@TilaiyanCKS) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma took the wicket of Rohit Sharma 😣#AUSvIND #RohitSharma — Pooja Mishra (@miss__piku) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma just throws away his wicket on a pitch where he could easily have scored a double hundred. ☹️#AUSvsIND #RohitSharma #INDvAUS #IndiavsAustralia #INDvsAUSTest @CricketAus — Clifford James (@CliffordCoolCat) January 16, 2021

Sad but true, every time Rohit getting carried away and throwing his wicket away expected a lot better temperament from him

See the relief of Australia after getting his wicket tells how important he is for them#Hitman #RohitSharma #INDvsAUSTest https://t.co/36s9UJPHKL — krishnavamsi Varigonda (@krish4577) January 16, 2021

Team India have scored 62 runs for the loss of 2 wickets and a crucial session after Tea on Day 2 awaits them. It is almost imperative now that two of the visitors' most experienced batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to get a big partnership.

If Team India slip up in their first innings and hand the Aussies a huge lead, then the visitors might be in deep trouble and won't be able to save the Test, let alone winning it.