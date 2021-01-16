Rohit Sharma sets unwanted record after getting out to Nathan Lyon

Rohit Sharma continued the habit of throwing away his wicket in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he got done by Nathan Lyon on Day 2 of the fourth Test. The Indian opener looked set for a big score but was sent packing while trying to attack the Australian off-spinner.
It was the sixth time Nathan Lyon got the better of Rohit Sharma. He has now dismissed the right-handed batsman the most number of times in Tests, overtaking Kagiso Rabada in the process.
Interestingly, Lyon has dismissed Rohit Sharma six times in 258 deliveries, while South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has taken 204 balls to get rid of the Mumbai Indians skipper five times. Rabada's compatriot, Vernon Philander, who is now retired, dismissed the Indian batsman three times in Tests.
Rohit Sharma’s Brisbane dismissal was widely criticised
Up until his dismissal, Rohit Sharma looked set for a big score. The opener saw off the new ball and played with discipline in the initial overs. While he left most deliveries outside off stump, his innings included some sumptuous drives down the ground.
Sharma picked up the scoring rate as conditions got favourable and raced into the 40s. He attacked Nathan Lyon as well, pulling him for a boundary just before his dismissal.
But Rohit Sharma played one shot too many, as he mistimed a shot while coming down the pitch. The result was a simple catch for Mitchell Starc in the deep, with the fielder placed there for the same reason.
His dismissal also attracted the wrath of pundits and fans alike. It was the third instance of the Indian opener throwing his wicket away after getting himself in.
With just one more chance left for Rohit Sharma in Australia, the batsman would hope to set things right during India's second innings at the Gabba.
