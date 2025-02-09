Rohit Sharma’s stunning 119-run knock ended by a brilliant running catch by Adil Rashid in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma played a scintillating knock in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, during the second ODI of the three-match series against England. He notched up his 32nd century in the format, scoring 119 runs off 90 balls before his knock ended courtesy of a stunning catch from Adil Rashid.

Sharma was dismissed by Liam Livingstone in the 30th over of the run chase. The batter perished while trying to play a lofted shot after using his feet. However, he failed to get the desired connection.

Rashid completed a brilliant catch at short mid-wicket, finally giving England some respite following Sharma's onslaught.

It is worth mentioning that this was Rohit Sharma's first ODI century in 487 days. His last ton in the format came during the 2023 ODI World Cup when he scored 131 runs against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma's ton helped India pocket ODI series against India with one match to go

England won the toss and chose to bat first in Cuttack. Joe Root and Ben Duckett were the top performers with the bat for the visitors, scoring 69 and 65, respectively. Liam Livingstone also chipped in with a crucial 41-run knock.

The side were bundled out for 304. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering impressive figures of 10-1-35-3. India's run chase kicked off with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's splendid 136-run opening stand.

While Gill departed after a well-made 60, Sharma converted his start into a big score. Shreyas Iyer amassed 44 runs and Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 41, helping the hosts chase down the target in 44.3 overs and claim a four-wicket win.

With the victory, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. England will look to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation victory in the remaining dead rubber third ODI, which will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

