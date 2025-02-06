Rohit Sharma's woeful form continues as he perishes for 2 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

India's skipper Rohit Sharma continued to struggle with his form as he was dismissed cheaply in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Thursday, February 6. The match is being held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

The dismissal came on the second ball of the sixth over of India’s innings. Saqib Mahmood bowled a full delivery that swung in towards the pads. Rohit, slightly early on the flick, made contact with the toe of his bat, sending the ball high into the air. Liam Livingstone, positioned at mid-on, settled under it and completed an easy catch to send the Indian captain back to the pavilion.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The 37-year-old was dismissed for just two runs off seven balls, leaving India struggling at 19 for two after 5.2 overs. Rohit has been under significant pressure due to his poor form, having managed only 164 runs in his last 15 Test innings at a dismal average of 10.93 before this game.

Meanwhile, India also lost debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply. The southpaw made 15 runs off 22 balls before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. Chasing a target of 249 runs, at the time of writing, the hosts were 59 for two after nine overs with Shubman Gill (11) and Shreyas Iyer (23) at the crease.

Decent bowling performance helps India dismiss England for 248 in the 1st ODI

England won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors got off to a brilliant start, with openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett adding 52 runs in the first six overs. However, India got a lucky break as a miscommunication between the England openers led to Salt being run out for 43.

Debutant Harshit Rana then made an impact by dismissing Duckett (32) and Harry Brook (0) in the same over. Veteran Joe Root managed just 19 runs before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell put on 59 runs for the fifth wicket, with the former scoring 52 before being dismissed by Axar Patel, leaving England at 170 for five. The lower order struggled, with only Bethell (51) and Jofra Archer (21*) offering some resistance. In the end, England were bowled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. Rana and Jadeja each took three wickets for India.

