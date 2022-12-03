Dinesh Karthik recently stated that fast bowler Taskin Ahmed's unavailability will have a major impact on Bangladesh in the ODI series opener against India on Sunday, December 4.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he pointed out that Taskin has emerged as an effective new-ball bowler for Bangladesh, given his ability to pick up early wickets. Karthik emphasized that the seamer's absence from the first ODI will make things easier for Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

"He's been a top bowler for Bangladesh, and he stepped up at the T20 World Cup, Karthik explained. "Mustafizur Rahman is there, but Taskin has grown in stature. He's bowling those tough overs and finding a way to get those early breakthroughs. He will be a big miss. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will breathe a sigh of relief with him not being around."

Notably, Taskin has been ruled out of the opening encounter of the ODI series against India due to a back injury. The right-arm bowler showcased stellar form at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for his team with eight scalps from five outings.

"He's a very important player" - Dinesh Karthik reacts to Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal absence

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's ODI captain, has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India due to a groin injury. Reacting to the same, Karthik mentioned that the hosts will surely miss the veteran opener.

The 37-year-old highlighted how the seasoned campaigner has been a vital cog in Bangladesh's side for several years. Karthik also mentioned that Tamim has performed admirably in 50-over cricket in the recent past. He added:

"He is a talismanic player and is somebody who's literally carried the burden of being Bangladesh's opener for a long time now. He has done really well in ODI cricket in the recent past. He's a very important player for them because he bats at a certain tempo."

Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in the 50-over fixtures in Tamim's absence. The opening encounter of the ODI series will be played at the Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4.

