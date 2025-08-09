Rohit Sharma snapped leaving Mumbai Airport with wife and kids post ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 09, 2025 09:45 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma was in attendance during the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (Source: Getty)

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma has returned to India with his family after a long vacation. The veteran batter was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and scored 418 runs in 15 matches, including four half-centuries.

Ad

Soon after the tournament concluded, Rohit left with his family for a vacation. He was spotted enjoying his time in Dubai, Italy, and Switzerland before spending a considerable period in London. During his stay there, the 38-year-old was also seen in the stands on Day 3 of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. The visitors eventually clinched a thrilling six-run victory, ending the series in a 2-2 draw.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Saturday, August 9, Instagram page @filmygyan shared a video of Rohit returning to Mumbai with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and children, Samaira and Ahaan, as they were captured leaving the airport in their car.

Watch the video of the moment here:

Ad

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma now features only in ODIs at the international level, where he has amassed 11,168 runs in 273 matches at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, including 58 fifties and 32 centuries.

“It made me feel really good” - Harshit Rana recalls first interaction with Rohit Sharma

India pacer Harshit Rana first shared the dressing room with Rohit Sharma when he earned his maiden ODI call-up during the 2024 Sri Lanka series. Recently, the 23-year-old appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, released on Wednesday, August 6, where he spoke about his first interaction with Rohit and said:

Ad
“Rohit bhai called me and spoke to me while we were standing on the ground. He spent 20 to 25 minutes with me, explaining so many things. After the conversation ended and I started walking away, I was thinking to myself, this is my first time here, and he shared so many valuable insights with me. I felt genuinely happy. It made me feel really good.”

Harshit was also a member of the India squad that lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications