Rohit Sharma snapped leaving Mumbai Airport with wife and kids post ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [Watch]

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma has returned to India with his family after a long vacation. The veteran batter was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and scored 418 runs in 15 matches, including four half-centuries.Soon after the tournament concluded, Rohit left with his family for a vacation. He was spotted enjoying his time in Dubai, Italy, and Switzerland before spending a considerable period in London. During his stay there, the 38-year-old was also seen in the stands on Day 3 of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. The visitors eventually clinched a thrilling six-run victory, ending the series in a 2-2 draw.On Saturday, August 9, Instagram page @filmygyan shared a video of Rohit returning to Mumbai with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and children, Samaira and Ahaan, as they were captured leaving the airport in their car. Watch the video of the moment here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Rohit Sharma now features only in ODIs at the international level, where he has amassed 11,168 runs in 273 matches at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, including 58 fifties and 32 centuries.“It made me feel really good” - Harshit Rana recalls first interaction with Rohit SharmaIndia pacer Harshit Rana first shared the dressing room with Rohit Sharma when he earned his maiden ODI call-up during the 2024 Sri Lanka series. Recently, the 23-year-old appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, released on Wednesday, August 6, where he spoke about his first interaction with Rohit and said:“Rohit bhai called me and spoke to me while we were standing on the ground. He spent 20 to 25 minutes with me, explaining so many things. After the conversation ended and I started walking away, I was thinking to myself, this is my first time here, and he shared so many valuable insights with me. I felt genuinely happy. It made me feel really good.”Harshit was also a member of the India squad that lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.