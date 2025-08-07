5 interesting revelations by Harshit Rana in recent podcast appearance amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

In recent times, Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has steadily risen through the ranks, representing India across all formats. The 23-year-old made his Test debut during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring in two matches and claiming four wickets.

He has also played five ODIs, taking 10 wickets with best figures of 3/31, and was part of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad. In addition, he has made one T20I appearance, where he picked up three wickets.

Most recently, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, released on Wednesday, August 6, where he shed light on several aspects of his cricketing journey. On that note, here’s a look at five interesting revelations made by Rana during the podcast.

5 interesting revelations by Harshit Rana in recent podcast appearance

#1 Harshit Rana reveals the advice he received from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah

Harshit Rana first shared the dressing room with veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after earning his maiden ODI call-up during the 2024 series against Sri Lanka. Reflecting on the experience, he spoke about the valuable advice he received from the iconic duo:

“There is a lot to learn from them, a great deal. When you play alongside them, they help shape your mindset in such a way that you start to understand what needs to be done and when. That understanding is very important because they guide you through everything. Whether you're on the field or off it, they explain things clearly and tell you what to do at specific moments," Rana said.

“One thing Rohit bhai and Virat bhai have always told me is to never change the way I play or the way I express myself on the field. They said, Keep playing the way you have always played. However you step onto the field, keep doing that. No matter what people say or whatever else is happening around you, never pay attention to those things. Because on the day you perform well, people will say good things anyway. And even if you have an average day, people will still say bad things. So never focus on all that. Just continue playing the way you have always played,” he continued.

The 23-year-old also spoke about the valuable advice he received from Jasprit Bumrah, saying:

"With Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah), I always ask him how I can grow my career or avoid setbacks, downfalls, or stagnation. I ask how I can keep progressing continuously. He has always explained that my bowling is the foundation of my cricket, so I should keep improving myself in that area as much as possible. He told me to always try to learn something new and never let the hunger to learn fade away. If I do that, things will naturally keep getting better."

#2 Harshit Rana recalls intense India A vs Bangladesh A showdown in 2023 Emerging Asia Cup

Harshit Rana also opened up about his heated exchange with Soumya Sarkar and the intense, high-pressure clash between India A and Bangladesh A during the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Cup semi-final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Batting first, India were bowled out for 211, with captain Yash Dhull top-scoring with 66. Speaking on the podcast, Rana shared that it was the Bangladeshi players who initiated the sledging by hurling abuses at the Indian batters. He said:

“You won’t believe it, during our batting, the Bangladesh players were constantly abusing us. I was inside, batting, and the atmosphere was intense. They were targeting me and Yash Dhull with nonstop verbal abuse. After I got out and returned to the dugout, we were sitting together, talking about how much abuse was being thrown at us from the field. The whole situation was already getting heated.”

Harshit Rana also mentioned that during the innings break, coach Sitanshu Kotak advised the team to play calm and composed cricket. However, the players collectively decided to respond to Bangladesh's aggression and not back down.

“Kotak sir was listening and reminded us that we were going to play peaceful cricket. There is no need to get into fights on the field, and the best way to respond was by winning. We agreed. But all the young players, whether from Delhi or Punjab, like Abhishek bhai and Riyan, were fired up. Bangladesh had this one left-arm spinner who hurled a lot of abuse at us. You can say whatever you want, but when someone crosses the line, it hits differently. And they were the ones who started it when we were batting first," Harshit Rana said.

“Then during our bowling, in the very first over, I was hit for four boundaries, 16 runs. They reached around 70 to 80 runs without losing a wicket. But then we got one wicket and felt a bit pumped up. Then another wicket followed, and the energy kept building,” he added.

The Delhi pacer also opened up about the incident that escalated into a heated exchange between him and Soumya Sarkar. Rana recalled:

“When Sarkar got out, that's where things started. All of us were playing in the Under-23 Emerging Asia Cup. He is an international cricketer, and he was fully involved in what was happening. Honestly, if you watch that video carefully, I didn’t say a single thing to him. I was just celebrating the wicket. I was standing at square leg. When he got out, I was walking and shouting in celebration. He said something to me, and that’s when it all began.”

“That’s when the exchange started. After that, all of their batters got heavily sledged by us. We gave it back more than what they gave us. And then we won that match. Yash Dhull even threw the ball toward their dressing room after the match,” he added.

India won the match by 51 runs while defending a target of 212, with Yash Dhull being named Player of the Match.

#3 “Those same people try calling me” - Harshit Rana on doubters turning into supporters

India pacer Harshit Rana also reflected on how fame has changed people's attitudes towards him. He shared that those who once doubted him now act like close friends or relatives, but he chooses not to answer their calls. He said:

“Yes, I’ve experienced this a lot. The same people who once doubted you suddenly become your biggest supporters, like brothers or close relatives. All those people who used to tell my father, 'Why are you wasting time on him? He’s not going to achieve anything. There's no future in cricket,' are now the ones calling him, saying, 'Brother, you really worked hard for your son.”

“These are the same people who, back in the village during my childhood, would say I wouldn't amount to anything, that I’d just end up serving water to others or doing odd jobs, just roaming around. Today, those same people try calling me. But I don’t answer their calls. It’s not about attitude. I just don’t like answering their calls because of the way they treated me back then and the things they said,” he added.

#4 “If he decides he wants to do something, then nothing else matters” - Harshit Rana on head coach Gautam Gambhir’s mentality

Harshit Rana also talked about the mentality of India head coach Gautam Gambhir, reflecting on his time with him during IPL 2024 at KKR and the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rana said:

“He’s not intense, he’s completely focused. If he decides he wants to do something, then nothing else matters. He changed the mentality of KKR. From the very first day, he kept saying, remember the 26th. On the 26th, we will lift that trophy. That was the only talk. On day one, he told us, we begin from here, and on the 26th, picture yourself lifting the trophy. Whether we won or lost, this is what he repeated every single day.”

“I still remember when he told Nitish Reddy in Australia, while Starc and Cummins were bowling bouncers at him, to bat as if he were taking bullets for the country. That’s the kind of mental state he operates from. He says, just keep one thing in mind, you’re representing India. Everything else is secondary. Once you step onto the field, just focus on that. Do it for India. He says if you perform well, the entire country will celebrate. And if you don’t, the entire country will feel the pain,” he added.

#5 Harshit Rana reveals KL Rahul's advice after ‘flying kiss’ controversy

During IPL 2024, Harshit Rana was involved in the ‘flying kiss’ controversy. Following the incident, he received advice from KL Rahul, who urged him to focus on his bowling above all else. Rana shared:

“I played IPL 2024, things happened, that flying kiss one. He (KL Rahul) told me one thing, ‘You are such a good boy. If you want to do these things, you can do and no one is stopping you, but don’t let it affect your bowling.’ He asked me not to focus on those things but on bowling.”

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana is currently captaining the North Delhi Strikers in the ongoing 2025 Delhi Premier League.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

