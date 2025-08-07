"He did hit me on the helmet" - Harshit Rana's huge statement on sledging Mitchell Starc during 2024-25 BGT

India pacer Harshit Rana recently shed light on his viral moment involving a light-hearted exchange with Australia’s Mitchell Starc during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The incident occurred in the opening Test at Perth, where Rana bowled a bouncer to Starc, prompting the Aussie pacer to sledge him, saying, “I bowl faster than you.”

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast, the 23-year-old recounted the entire episode, revealing how senior players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul encouraged him to keep attacking. He also shared how Starc later responded as the series progressed. Harshit Rana said:

“I was bowling to Mitchell Starc and after a long time, I bowled him a bouncer. I hit him with a couple, and one even struck his helmet. He responded with something, but I just laughed it off in my head. While walking back to my mark, I started thinking that I was in trouble now and that he would surely return the favor with a bouncer.”

“I kept bowling while Virat and KL kept encouraging me from behind to keep attacking. But in my mind, I was worried. I thought that they would be able to handle it but I’d be the one paying the price. Eventually, he did hit me on the helmet during the second Test,” he added.

Harshit Rana also spoke about the camaraderie he shares with Starc, having played alongside him for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 IPL season. He described Starc as humble and called him a true legend of the game. Rana said:

“There’s a sense of brotherhood with him. We trained together a lot during the IPL. He used to force me to run with him. He’s a complete athlete. I even have a video where I’m lying on the ground and he pulls me up to run with him. He’s incredibly down to earth.”

“He’s always focused in practice and never engages in unnecessary chatter. He’s a legendary fast bowler. One thing I noticed about him is that he always came to team meetings with a notebook. He would write things down, make notes on how to bowl to specific batters, and then go out and actually execute those plans. He is extremely humble and grounded,” he added.

Meanwhile, both of Rana's Test appearances so far came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he picked up four wickets across three innings.

“When the team needs him, he will deliver” – Harshit Rana reflects on Mitchell Starc’s impact for KKR in IPL 2024

In the same podcast, Harshit Rana reflected on the 2024 IPL season, recalling how Mitchell Starc initially struggled with form. He shared that during the season, when asked in an interview about Starc’s performance, he expressed confidence that the Australian pacer would deliver when it mattered, and he eventually did.

“During the 2024 season, he didn’t have a great run in about 10 or 11 matches, but not once did I see any sign of frustration or anger on his face. He was always smiling. At one point, someone asked me in an interview what I thought about Starc despite that poor run. My mindset was always that he’s a top-class bowler, and when the team needs him, he will deliver. That’s exactly what he did," Harshit Rana said.

KKR clinched their third IPL title in 2024, with Starc playing a crucial role by taking 17 wickets in 13 innings. He was named Player of the Match in the final for his impressive figures of 2/14 in three overs.

