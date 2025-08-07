"Shah Rukh sir's son plays very well" - KKR star's stunning behind-the-scenes revelation post IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes experience after IPL 2025. He was retained by KKR for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction.

In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Harshit was asked about which KKR teammate played the FIFA video game very well. He named former captain Shreyas Iyer, along with batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi. However, he made another interesting inclusion, that of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan co-owns KKR.

"I have seen in the IPL. Shreyas plays very well. Angkrish plays very well. Even Shah Rukh sir's son plays very well. AbRam. He is so small but plays so well, I feel how he is playing so well," he said. (41:40)

Further, Harshit opened up on Shah Rukh Khan's nature and how he treats and motivates all the players. He revealed that the Bollywood star would have long conversations with them during the tournament and always asked them to never forget their roots, no matter what.

"Shah Rukh sir always says I cannot teach you cricket but I can tell you about mindset. He motivates a lot. He talks very realistic things. He has gone through a lot that is why he is able to explain it to us. He is such a big person but he always treats us like younger brothers. He sits and talks to us for 2-3 hours. It is such a big thing for us," he stated.

"And it is always about how we can rise and never about him. He always tells that no matter how big you become never forget where you came from. For him, KKR is family and everyone is equal," he added.

The franchise won its third IPL title in 2024. They previously won the tournament in 2012 and 2014. The Knight Riders are among the most successful teams in the league's history.

Harshit Rana reveals his good friends in the KKR side

Harshit Rana also revealed who his good friends are in the KKR set-up. He named former opener Phil Salt, along with Australian pacers Spencer Johnson and Mitchell Starc.

He added that the West Indian stars Andre Russel and Sunil Narine were good friends with everyone. While he stated that they would always enjoy themselves, they were serious when it came to their performance on the field.

"Phil Salt is a very good friend. Spencer Johnson, Starc, there are many who are good friends. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are obvious. When it comes to them, it is very different. They are everybody's bros. They are very chill. They don't care about anything. Next level. If I had to describe them in a word, it would be 'enjoyment'. That's it. While playing, they are serious. As soon as it ends, they switch off and are very chill," he said. (25:15)

He further spoke about KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo and the role he played. Harshit revealed how Bravo had a strict mindset when it came to practice. He added that the West Indian players are chilled out but are aware of their limits.

"The very first day Bravo came and told me that when I am bowling in the ground, there should be no talk around. How many overs you bowl, in that period, you will only bowl and not talk to anyone. Do whatever you want after that. But focus at that time. They do everything. But they have the understanding that it should not affect their cricket. They have the understanding to have limits," he stated. (27:55)

The pacer made his IPL debut with KKR in 2022. He has played 34 matches so far and has bagged 40 wickets. The youngster grabbed 19 wickets in their title-winning season in 2024.

