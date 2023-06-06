Rohit Sharma sustains thumb injury during optional training session ahead of WTC final - Reports 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly sustained a blow to his thumb during an optional training session on Tuesday, June 6, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The summit clash will start at The Oval on Wednesday, June 7.

A report in Sportstar mentions that Rohit ended his practice session right after taping his thumb to avoid further damage. As of now, there are no further details regarding the severity of the injury.

The Indian skipper had interacted with the media earlier for the pre-match press conference, where he credited his team for playing consistent cricket over the course of the second WTC cycle.

“Overall, if you look at the consistent cricket that we played, we displayed good cricket all around.It's a very tough tournament. We've got to play consistent cricket throughout the couple of years to get here," Rohit said.

“You need all the departments to do well for you. And I thought our strength really has been all three departments,” he added.

If the injury is not major, Rohit will lead India in an away Test for the first time. The senior batter took charge of the Test team after Virat Kohli relinquished control in early 2022. Since then, all of Rohit's six appearances as Test captain have come on home soil.

Rohit had also copped a blow to his forearm during a net session prior to the semi-final encounter against England at the T20 World Cup 2022. He was deemed fit for the contest after applying ice and recovering after the incident.

Rohit Sharma missed Team India's last Test in England due to COVID-19

Rohit Sharma had a prolific tour of England in 2021, scoring 368 runs in four matches at an average of 52.57. His performances, which included a match-winning ton at The Oval, were well received as he had to negotiate tricky situations in alien conditions.

However, he proved to be a big absence in the rescheduled fifth Test in August 2022. Rohit missed the contest after contracting COVID-19.

India eventually failed to seal a series win after England recorded a memorable victory in Edgbaston against the Jasprit Bumrah-led away team.

