T20 World Cup 2021: "We're coming for it, the trophy is ours"- Rohit Sharma focussed on recreating the magic of 2007

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Mumbai cricketer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday (September 29) to recall the 2007 T20 WC triumph while asserting that he and his teammates are determined to fulfill a billion dreams once again.

The 7th edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates next month and Team India will look to regain the title they won in stunning fashion all those years ago.

‘’’Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!,’’

‘’This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We're coming for it, the trophy is ours. India, let's make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt.’’

The forthcoming marquee event will be Virat Kohli's final hurrah as India's T20 skipper and the team will be determined to send him on a high.

Can Rohit Sharma replicate his heroics of the 2007 T20 WC in 2021?

Rohit is the only member of the current Indian squad who featured in the inaugural T20 WC.

Sharma made his international debut during the tournament as an 18-year-old and the Mumbai lad proceeded to leave a lasting impression on everyone with his very first knock.

He made his debut in a must-win Super-8 game against South Africa where India found themselves in a tricky situation when the right-hander strolled out to bat.

Batting first, the MS Dhoni-led unit was reduced to 61/4 when Rohit, along with the skipper, led India's recovery.

The young batsman gave a great account of himself in seamer-friendly conditions against a high quality Proteas attack and ended up scoring an unbeaten 50 to guide his team to an eventual match-winning total.

India went on to defeat Australia and Pakistan in the semi-final and final in thrilling fashion to script a heist for the ages. Rohit played a crucial cameo in the final - 30* off 16 balls - which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides in a low-scoring fixture.

But since then, the proud owner of the world's biggest T20 league hasn't been able to replicate the success.

India failed to qualify for the semis in the next three editions besides finishing as runner-up and semi-finalists in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Rohit also hasn't enjoyed much success in the T20 event since his heroics in 2007. But given the kind of form he has played in all three formats in the last 3-4 years, one can safely bet on the 'Hitman' turning on the hit at the World Cup this winter.

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. The inaugural champions are clubbed with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and a couple of qualifying nations in Group 02.

