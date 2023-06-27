"Root on the way becoming a proper all-rounder" - Fans lash out after England name an all-out seam bowling attack for 2nd Ashes Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the playing XI for the second Ashes Test against Australia. The biggest takeaway from the team comes in the form of the inclusion of pacer Josh Tongue in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is yet to completely recover from a finger injury.

The presence of Tongue in the playing XI leaves England with five seam-bowling options along with James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and skipper Ben Stokes.

While England decided to rope in youngster Rehan Ahmed as cover in case Moeen Ali fails to recover in time, the leg-spinner does not feature in the playing XI for the second Test.

Early images of the pitch for the second Test at Lord's indicate that a pristine green strip is on offer, which might have prompted England to unleash an all-seam bowling attack. Joe Root emerges as a part-time spin bowling option, having bowled 22 overs in the first Test on a dry strip at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Josh Tongue received his maiden call-up ahead of the one-off Test against Ireland on June 1. He featured in the playing XI at Lord's against the Irish and picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to mark his debut in style.

Fans were left flabbergasted at the sight of five seam bowlers and also astonished that Josh Tongue was picked ahead of the more experienced Mark Wood.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

rishiism @rishiism_ @CricCrazyJohns root on the way becoming a proper all rounder @CricCrazyJohns root on the way becoming a proper all rounder

John Wright @johnwright15 @englandcricket Surprise selection . Presumably it’s not just because a five for against an Ireland team at Lords …. Which would not have been much higher than 2nd eleven county cricket @englandcricket Surprise selection . Presumably it’s not just because a five for against an Ireland team at Lords …. Which would not have been much higher than 2nd eleven county cricket

aLeX @M4Nt2



Also I get maybe it being too soon for Rehan. But why take him to Pakistan and ask him to bowl on those roads if we clearly don’t want to play him yet? @englandcricket No spinner? I thought we agreed this wasn’t a great under when Root & Silverwood use to go that way?Also I get maybe it being too soon for Rehan. But why take him to Pakistan and ask him to bowl on those roads if we clearly don’t want to play him yet? @englandcricket No spinner? I thought we agreed this wasn’t a great under when Root & Silverwood use to go that way? Also I get maybe it being too soon for Rehan. But why take him to Pakistan and ask him to bowl on those roads if we clearly don’t want to play him yet?

Paul Stringer @OssettTerrier @M4Nt2 @englandcricket Root is good enough to bowl the spinners overs on a seamer friendly pitch. @M4Nt2 @englandcricket Root is good enough to bowl the spinners overs on a seamer friendly pitch.

Dan Reynolds @DanReynolds7 @englandcricket Why does it constantly feel like we are taking the most difficult options just to prove we can do it. @englandcricket Why does it constantly feel like we are taking the most difficult options just to prove we can do it.

James @jtweets92 @englandcricket Interesting we’ve decided not to include a wicketkeeper @englandcricket Interesting we’ve decided not to include a wicketkeeper

Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 @cas_rasen @englandcricket Correct decision to drop Moeen Ali. Congratulations to Josh. Would have gone for Chris Woakes myself, resting Jimmy. I assume Mark Wood is not fully recovered yet. Would still rather see Ben Foakes than Jonny Bairstow keep. @englandcricket Correct decision to drop Moeen Ali. Congratulations to Josh. Would have gone for Chris Woakes myself, resting Jimmy. I assume Mark Wood is not fully recovered yet. Would still rather see Ben Foakes than Jonny Bairstow keep.

JoshYeltzBear🐻 @YeltzBear @englandcricket Sigh. We haven't learned from our mistakes. No specialist wicket keeper, the continued selection of Crawley and no front line spinner. What is going on? @englandcricket Sigh. We haven't learned from our mistakes. No specialist wicket keeper, the continued selection of Crawley and no front line spinner. What is going on?

zan @chowdhryzan123 @englandcricket Congrats to Australia on retaining the Ashes @englandcricket Congrats to Australia on retaining the Ashes

Sahil95 @Sahil9513

No wood yet?

Again slow over rate issue will come into play?

Lots of questions.. @englandcricket No Rehan? Root only spin?No wood yet?Again slow over rate issue will come into play?Lots of questions.. @englandcricket No Rehan? Root only spin?No wood yet?Again slow over rate issue will come into play?Lots of questions..

Alan Finch @Finch80Alan @englandcricket 4 right arm medium bowlers, great variety. No specialist keeper and no 1st choice spinner. Strange selection. @englandcricket 4 right arm medium bowlers, great variety. No specialist keeper and no 1st choice spinner. Strange selection.

Josh McElgunn @Barge19 @englandcricket Do we get to see a bit of Ollie Robinson spinning then? 23 million Australians hoping so. @englandcricket Do we get to see a bit of Ollie Robinson spinning then? 23 million Australians hoping so.

Grumpy1929 @Grumpyish1929

Crying out for Foakes as WK

Crying out for woods' extra pace.

0-1 down and go with neither. @englandcricket I really can't understand what England are doing with the selection process.Crying out for Foakes as WKCrying out for woods' extra pace.0-1 down and go with neither. @englandcricket I really can't understand what England are doing with the selection process. Crying out for Foakes as WKCrying out for woods' extra pace.0-1 down and go with neither.

England playing XI for second Ashes Test against Australia

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, and James Anderson.

The second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 28, at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series following their two-wicket win in the series opener at Edgbaston.

Will England come to rue the fact that they did not selected a frontline spinner for the second Test? Let us know what you think.

