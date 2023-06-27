"Root on the way becoming a proper all-rounder" - Fans lash out after England name an all-out seam bowling attack for 2nd Ashes Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the playing XI for the second Ashes Test against Australia. The biggest takeaway from the team comes in the form of the inclusion of pacer Josh Tongue in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is yet to completely recover from a finger injury.
The presence of Tongue in the playing XI leaves England with five seam-bowling options along with James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and skipper Ben Stokes.
While England decided to rope in youngster Rehan Ahmed as cover in case Moeen Ali fails to recover in time, the leg-spinner does not feature in the playing XI for the second Test.
Early images of the pitch for the second Test at Lord's indicate that a pristine green strip is on offer, which might have prompted England to unleash an all-seam bowling attack. Joe Root emerges as a part-time spin bowling option, having bowled 22 overs in the first Test on a dry strip at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Josh Tongue received his maiden call-up ahead of the one-off Test against Ireland on June 1. He featured in the playing XI at Lord's against the Irish and picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to mark his debut in style.
Fans were left flabbergasted at the sight of five seam bowlers and also astonished that Josh Tongue was picked ahead of the more experienced Mark Wood.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
England playing XI for second Ashes Test against Australia
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, and James Anderson.
The second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 28, at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series following their two-wicket win in the series opener at Edgbaston.
