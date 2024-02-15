“Rooting for your 500” – Actor Dhanush shares special message for Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Actor Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, came up with a heartwarming message for ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is on the verge of completing 500 wickets in Tests. The reaction came ahead of the third India vs England's third Test in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

Ashwin needs just one wicket to become only the second Indian bowler to pick up 500 wickets in Tests. Former India captain Anil Kumble, who is covering the game as a commentator, holds the record for the most Test wickets for India, with 619 scalps during his illustrious career.

Dhanush, who was last seen in 'Atrangi Re' movie, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Go for it @ashwinravi99, rooting for your 500 Om Namashivaaya.”

Currently, Ashwin has bagged 499 wickets in 97 Tests. The off-spinner has bagged nine wickets in two Tests against England so far.

Other players to bag over 500 international Test wickets are Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warner (708), James Anderson (695*), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Nathan Lyon (517*).

“It is destiny that he will get it here in my hometown” – Ravindra Jadeja lauds Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja expressed his delight as Ravichandran Ashwin is set to complete 500 wickets in Tests at his hometown of Rajkot. He was quoted as saying by ANI:

“He will take it here, nothing to worry about. I am very happy for him, been playing with him for years. Thought he would get it in the first Test match, [but] it is okay. It is destiny that he will get it here in my hometown.”

Together, Jadeja and Ashwin recently completed 500 wickets among the spin bowling pairs. They are the second bowling pair for India after Kumble and Harbhajan Singh (501 wickets) to achieve the landmark.

As far as the third Test is concerned, India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat first after winning the toss. At Lunch on Day 1, the hosts were 93/3 after 35 overs, with Rohit (52 off 74) and Jadeja (24 off 44) at the crease.

English pacer Mark Wood dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (run-a-ball 10) and Shubman Gill (nine-ball duck) early, while Tom Hartley sent back Rajat Patidar (5 off 15).

