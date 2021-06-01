Ross Taylor banking on his county stint from 2018 to tackle Stuart Broad and Co

Ross Taylor talked about the prospect of facing Stuart Broad at Lord's with the Dukes ball in the first Test between England and New Zealand starting tomorrow. Broad has long been Taylor's nemesis, dismissing him more than any other bowler in Test cricket (10).

However, Ross Taylor hopes his experience of sharing the dressing room with Stuart Broad at Nottinghamshire in 2018 will help him in coming up triumphant against the fast bowler.

"I was fortunate to play with him [Broad] at Notts [in 2018] and saw the way he went about things and heard him talking to bowlers, and I asked him questions. I wish I had that knowledge up my sleeve before a few more of those series. He has obviously got me out a few times, as most bowlers have, but he’s a very good bowler along with Jimmy Anderson and the rest of them, with the Duke [English ball] in hand they’re world class,” Taylor said in a chat with stuff.co.nz.

Despite Stuart Broad ruling the roost over Ross Taylor, the veteran batsman has had decent outings against England in the longest format, averaging 40.89 in 17 Tests against the Three Lions.

"You don’t get much preparation and lead-in with so much cricket on" - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor explained that being a senior member of the side, he will have to use his experience to guide his team as they don't get to play too many warm-up games these days ahead of a Test series.

"From my first tour in 2008, we must have played four or five warmup games. But times have changed, whether it’s England or series in Australia and India you don’t get much preparation and lead-in with so much cricket on. And with IPL and being in a bubble and not being able to play county teams. A lot of experience has to come into it for the guys who have played here before, but the guys who haven’t are asking that question," Taylor added.

The Blackcaps have failed to win a Test series in England in the past 22 years. However, under Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have emerged as a top side who will soon fight out for the World Test Championship title against India.

