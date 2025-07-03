RR batting prodigy attends ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test at Edgbaston [In Picture]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi attended Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. Notably, the 14-year-old is currently in England for India’s U19 tour.
Suryavanshi was seen sitting on the balcony alongside his U19 teammates, enjoying Shubman Gill and company dominate England with the bat.
On the batting front, Vaibhav Suryavanshi hogged the limelight after his breakthrough maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The left-hander smashed 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.55 with a best score of 101 against Gujarat Titans (GT). For his exploits, the youngster won the “Super Striker of the Season” award.
Suryavanshi has carried his form for India’s U-19 side in England. He smashed 48 (19), 45 (34) and 86 (31) in the first three youth ODIs against England U-19. His exploits with the bat helped his team take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. He will be keen to continue his good form in the remaining two ODIs and two youth Tests.
“It’s inspiring and deflating at the same time” – Jos Buttler on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-ball ton vs GT in IPL 2025
Former England captain Jos Buttler recently expressed his surprise as Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a 35-ball century against his IPL franchise, GT, in IPL 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter told legendary English pacer Stuart Broad in a podcast (via Mint):
“It’s inspiring and deflating at the same time. So, this guy is 20 years younger than me and he's just smashing us around the park.”
“Our bowling attack consists of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan…scale of the sixes, they were not just going over, but they were big sixes. 35-ball hundred, it was outrageous. I think after he had hit five or six sixes, he is not scared of us. I was thinking, is this amazing or is this the end of my career?” Buttler added.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi will next be seen in action against England U-19 in the fourth youth ODI at Worcester on Saturday, July 5.
