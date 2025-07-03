RR batting prodigy attends ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test at Edgbaston [In Picture]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi attended Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. Notably, the 14-year-old is currently in England for India’s U19 tour.

Ad

Suryavanshi was seen sitting on the balcony alongside his U19 teammates, enjoying Shubman Gill and company dominate England with the bat.

Take a look below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On the batting front, Vaibhav Suryavanshi hogged the limelight after his breakthrough maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The left-hander smashed 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.55 with a best score of 101 against Gujarat Titans (GT). For his exploits, the youngster won the “Super Striker of the Season” award.

Suryavanshi has carried his form for India’s U-19 side in England. He smashed 48 (19), 45 (34) and 86 (31) in the first three youth ODIs against England U-19. His exploits with the bat helped his team take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. He will be keen to continue his good form in the remaining two ODIs and two youth Tests.

Ad

“It’s inspiring and deflating at the same time” – Jos Buttler on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-ball ton vs GT in IPL 2025

Former England captain Jos Buttler recently expressed his surprise as Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a 35-ball century against his IPL franchise, GT, in IPL 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter told legendary English pacer Stuart Broad in a podcast (via Mint):

Ad

“It’s inspiring and deflating at the same time. So, this guy is 20 years younger than me and he's just smashing us around the park.”

“Our bowling attack consists of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan…scale of the sixes, they were not just going over, but they were big sixes. 35-ball hundred, it was outrageous. I think after he had hit five or six sixes, he is not scared of us. I was thinking, is this amazing or is this the end of my career?” Buttler added.

Ad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will next be seen in action against England U-19 in the fourth youth ODI at Worcester on Saturday, July 5.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news