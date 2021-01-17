Russel Arnold reveals what Rahul Dravid told him about Washington Sundar during 2016 U-19 World Cup

Sri Lankan cricketer-turned-commentator Russel Arnold has lauded Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar for his terrific debut innings in the ongoing series decider between India and Australia.

On day three of the fourth Test in Brisbane, Washington Sundar displayed heroic composure and grit to fight his way through to a maiden half-century.

His 62 off 144 balls also made him the first touring batsman to score a Test fifty in Australia while batting at No. 7, since 1911.

The 21-year-old off-spinner combined with Shardul Thakur to stitch together a record-breaking partnership that elevated the visitors from a perilous situation.

Heaping praise on Sundar in a tweet, Russel Arnold revealed that Rahul Dravid had told him to watch out for the youngster when he was featuring in the 2016 U-19 World Cup.

“Well done @Sundarwashi5 Rahul Dravid told me in Bangladesh during U19 WC that he was the man to watch with bat.. was speaking of temperament .. and Sunda showing it now .. he was 16 then . Congratulations 👏."

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur's record-breaking stand

Washington Sundar demonstrated brilliant batsmanship to prove his former coach Rahul Dravid's words. The 123-run stand between him and Shardul Thakur broke the previous record of the highest seventh-wicket stand for India at the Gabba.

Legendary Australian batsman and former captain Ricky Ponting highly commended the way the Sundar and Thakur batted. He said:

"The batsmanship has been a real standout and their application and concentration. They [Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur] didn't throw it away. The partnership was outstanding, exactly what India needed at the time which is what they've been able to produce in a few Test matches," Ricky Ponting said while talking to cricket.com.au.

Half-centuries from Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur propelled India to a decent first innings total of 336. Their heroics ensured that Australia didn't get too far ahead with two days remaining.

Washington Sundar will now have an important role to play with the ball in hand.