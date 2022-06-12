"Ruturaj Gaikwad is not for international cricket" - Twitterati react as India opener's low scores continue in 2nd T20I vs SA

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form in international cricket continued in the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday, June 12 at the Barabati Stadium. He got out cheaply, scoring only one run from four deliveries.

The Proteas opted to bowl first after winning the toss in Cuttack. Gaikwad, who opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan, looked a bit shaky in the first couple of deliveries. He eventually pushed at an away ball bowled by Kagiso Rabada to give Keshav Maharaj an easy catch.

It was a loose drive from Gaikwad, playing away from his body and it went straight to the point fielder, who completed an easy catch.

The Proteas camp was joyous, while Gaikwad looked disappointed after throwing away another golden opportunity in the absence of first-choice cricketers.

Fans were also not happy with the 25-year-old's dismal form as he failed to replicate his IPL form on the international circuit.

Here are some reactions:

Shubham Singh @shubham31276

Easily difference can be seen from IPL

#INDvsSA Ruturaj gaikwad isn't showing intent in international cricket.Easily difference can be seen from IPL Ruturaj gaikwad isn't showing intent in international cricket.Easily difference can be seen from IPL #INDvsSA

Maulik Vadariya @MaulikVadariya Ruturaj Gaikwad bhai 5 matches mil rahe bohat hote why wasting opportunity #INDvSA Ruturaj Gaikwad bhai 5 matches mil rahe bohat hote why wasting opportunity #INDvSA

Dr Fr🅾️nt F🅾️🅾️t 🦶🏏 @frontfoot73

#RuturajGaikwad Gully level players like Tuktukraj is getting rewarded in Rahul Dravid era . Welcome to Dravid era Gully level players like Tuktukraj is getting rewarded in Rahul Dravid era . Welcome to Dravid era #RuturajGaikwad

Alok Ranjan 🇮🇳 @itsalokranjan Ruturaj Gaikwad is not of international cricket level. Ruturaj Gaikwad is not of international cricket level.

‘ tia ✧ @aaongejabtum its high time to realise shubman gill >> ruturaj gaikwad + devdutt padikkal its high time to realise shubman gill >> ruturaj gaikwad + devdutt padikkal

Manas @TBEmanas Ruturaj Gaikwad is massively overrated. Ruturaj Gaikwad is massively overrated.

Pant's Reverse Sweep @SayedReng Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad having similar scoring patterns in international cricket. Yet only one of them is backed. 🤔 Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad having similar scoring patterns in international cricket. Yet only one of them is backed. 🤔

Vedant @vedant7282 Ruturaj Gaikwad looks finished man what is wrong with him Ruturaj Gaikwad looks finished man what is wrong with him

#ForeverVirat @HailKingKohli Ruturaj Gaikwad is not made for T20 cricket. Ruturaj Gaikwad is not made for T20 cricket.

🏏tejas🏏 @itejasmalhotra Another disappointment by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Why even is he playing when we have Shubhman Gill and Prithvi Shaw who weren't even picked in this series ? #INDvSA Another disappointment by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Why even is he playing when we have Shubhman Gill and Prithvi Shaw who weren't even picked in this series ? #INDvSA

Khateeb Buch @buch_khateeb

#INDvSA Ruturaj Gaikwad is massively overrated, cant understand how he got the nod over an in form Rahul Tripathi. Ruturaj Gaikwad is massively overrated, cant understand how he got the nod over an in form Rahul Tripathi.#INDvSA

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta #INDvsSA Very disappointed with Ruturaj Gaikwad, you can have all talent in the world but you need to make such opportunities count. He is much better than this. #INDvSA Very disappointed with Ruturaj Gaikwad, you can have all talent in the world but you need to make such opportunities count. He is much better than this. #INDvSA #INDvsSA

Harsh Chavda @HEYRRY24 If you want to learn how to waste oppurtunities,then learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad... If you want to learn how to waste oppurtunities,then learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad...

Overall, Gaikwad has represented India in five T20Is, scoring only 63 runs at an average of 12.60. His highest score of 23 came in the last game against South Africa in Delhi on June 9 as the hosts lost by seven wickets.

Ishan Kishan gives India a swashbuckling start

The southpaw, who was India's highest run-scorer in the first T20I (76 of 48), went all guns blazing in the second game.

Ishan cut loose in the fourth over, taking on Anrich Nortje. He scored 13 runs off that over, including two sixes before hitting a couple more boundaries to provide an early impetus to the innings.

However, just when it looked like Ishan Kishan would produce another batting masterclass, he holed out to deep square leg. He tried to dispatch Nortje for another maximum but failed to do so.

Rishabh Pant also departed, scoring just five runs off seven balls.

With Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in the middle, the Men in Blue will want them to forge a big partnership as the hosts look to post a daunting target.

