"Ruturaj Gaikwad is not for international cricket" - Twitterati react as India opener's low scores continue in 2nd T20I vs SA

Ruturaj Gaikwad departed cheaply in the second T20 against South Africa
Ankush Das
Modified Jun 12, 2022 07:51 PM IST

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form in international cricket continued in the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday, June 12 at the Barabati Stadium. He got out cheaply, scoring only one run from four deliveries.

The Proteas opted to bowl first after winning the toss in Cuttack. Gaikwad, who opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan, looked a bit shaky in the first couple of deliveries. He eventually pushed at an away ball bowled by Kagiso Rabada to give Keshav Maharaj an easy catch.

It was a loose drive from Gaikwad, playing away from his body and it went straight to the point fielder, who completed an easy catch.

The Proteas camp was joyous, while Gaikwad looked disappointed after throwing away another golden opportunity in the absence of first-choice cricketers.

Fans were also not happy with the 25-year-old's dismal form as he failed to replicate his IPL form on the international circuit.

Here are some reactions:

Ruturaj gaikwad isn't showing intent in international cricket.Easily difference can be seen from IPL #INDvsSA
Ruturaj Gaikwad bhai 5 matches mil rahe bohat hote why wasting opportunity #INDvSA
Gully level players like Tuktukraj is getting rewarded in Rahul Dravid era . Welcome to Dravid era #RuturajGaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad is not of international cricket level.
its high time to realise shubman gill >> ruturaj gaikwad + devdutt padikkal
Ruturaj Gaikwad missed his hundred by just 99 runs #cskblood#csk#INDvSA
Ruturaj Gaikwad is massively overrated.
Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad having similar scoring patterns in international cricket. Yet only one of them is backed. 🤔
Ruturaj Gaikwad looks finished man what is wrong with him
Ruturaj Gaikwad is not made for T20 cricket.
Another disappointment by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Why even is he playing when we have Shubhman Gill and Prithvi Shaw who weren't even picked in this series ? #INDvSA
Ruturaj Gaikwad is massively overrated, cant understand how he got the nod over an in form Rahul Tripathi.#INDvSA
Very disappointed with Ruturaj Gaikwad, you can have all talent in the world but you need to make such opportunities count. He is much better than this. #INDvSA #INDvsSA
If you want to learn how to waste oppurtunities,then learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad...

Overall, Gaikwad has represented India in five T20Is, scoring only 63 runs at an average of 12.60. His highest score of 23 came in the last game against South Africa in Delhi on June 9 as the hosts lost by seven wickets.

Ishan Kishan gives India a swashbuckling start

The southpaw, who was India's highest run-scorer in the first T20I (76 of 48), went all guns blazing in the second game.

Ishan cut loose in the fourth over, taking on Anrich Nortje. He scored 13 runs off that over, including two sixes before hitting a couple more boundaries to provide an early impetus to the innings.

However, just when it looked like Ishan Kishan would produce another batting masterclass, he holed out to deep square leg. He tried to dispatch Nortje for another maximum but failed to do so.

Rishabh Pant also departed, scoring just five runs off seven balls.

With Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in the middle, the Men in Blue will want them to forge a big partnership as the hosts look to post a daunting target.

Edited by Aditya Singh
