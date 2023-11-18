S Sreesanth names World XI from 2023 World Cup that can challenge India; picks 4 South Africans in dream team

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has named a World XI from the 2023 World Cup that he feels could challenge Team India’s supremacy. Praising the Men in Blue, the ex-fast bowler added that India’s current XI is the best team at the World Cup.

Hosts India are the only unbeaten side in the 2023 World Cup. They won all their nine league matches in the competition before defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue will now face Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth hailed Rohit Sharma and co. over their brilliant performance in the 2023 World Cup and said:

“It’s difficult to make a World Cup XI this time. India’s XI is the best team of the World Cup. Then we can have a World XI that can take them on.”

The 40-year-old then went on to pick a World XI from the 2023 World Cup which, he felt could, give Team India a run for their money.

Sreesanth named South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Australia’s David Warner as his World XI openers. The middle-order features New Zealand’s batting sensation Rachin Ravindra and the South African duo of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.

Three all-rounders feature in Sreesanth’s World XI - Aussie Glenn Maxwell, Proteas’ Marco Jansen and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

Looking at the bowling attack, the former India cricketer picked Kiwi Trent Boult, Sri Lanka’s left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka and Australia’s seasoned leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Sreesanth’s World XI from 2023 World Cup: Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Dilshan Madushanka , Adam Zampa.

How Sreesanth’s World XI has performed in the 2023 World Cup

De Kock is the second-leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup, with 594 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.40, with four hundreds. Warner has 528 runs from 10 innings at an average of 52.80.

If we look at the middle-order, Ravindra amassed 578 runs at an average of 64.22, with three tons. Markram and Klaasen starred for the Proteas, scoring 406 and 373 runs respectively.

Maxwell has scored 398 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 150.18, which includes a spectacular double hundred. He also chipped in with five wickets with his off-spin.

Jansen claimed 17 scalps in nine matches and contributed 157 runs, while Afghanistan leggie Rashid picked up 11 wickets and scored 105 runs. Looking at the bowlers in the World XI, Boult finished with 14 wickets in 10 games and Madushanka 21 in nine.

As for Australia’s leg-spinner Zampa, he will definitely look to add to his tally of 22 wickets from 10 matches in the 2023 World Cup final against India.