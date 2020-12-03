SA v ENG 2020: Ben Stokes believes England's T20I side is capable of dominating world cricket

England completed a 3-0 whitewash over South Africa recently in the T20I series and all-rounder Ben Stokes is extremely happy with the way they outplayed the Proteas in all three departments.

After winning the series, England have jumped over Australia to claim the 1st spot in ICC T20I rankings. Ben Stokes is excited about what this England team could go on to achieve in world cricket if they keep playing to their potential.

Stokes is of the opinion that if England plays to their strengths, they are capable of beating most teams in the world on any given day. He is a fan of the attacking brand of cricket that England are currently playing and feels that it is the right way to play.

"It's a scary thing to think about where this team could go when we've played some games together," Ben Stokes was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"We know if we play our best game of cricket, we can beat most teams. This isn't an arrogant thing to say, it's where we're at. We know how strong this team is and it's really exciting to be a part of it," Stokes further added.

The contribution of Dawid Malan has been phenomenal: Ben Stokes

Dawid Malan had a brilliant T20I series, scoring 173 runs from 3 games.

Dawid Malan was the star of the three-match T20I series between England and South Africa and retained his No.1 ranking in T20Is. He scored 173 runs in the three games, which included a match-winning 55 in the second T20I and a brilliant unbeaten knock of 99 runs in the final T20I of the series.

Ben Stokes was extremely impressed with the way the No.1 ranked T20I batsman played, especially considering that he has had a limited number of opportunities to play T20 cricket for England since his debut back in 2016. He believes such consistent performances will keep the England team in good stead ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup next year.

Advertisement

"His contribution with the bat in the games he's played has been phenomenal. As the series got deeper, we really showed what we are about and it's great to see some guys playing so freely in a short space of time. It's amazing to see where this team can go when we get it together," Ben Stokes asserted.

With an emphatic series win over South Africa, England have proved that they are one of the main contenders for winning the 2021 T20 World Cup.