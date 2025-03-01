SA vs ENG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match

South Africa will take on England in match number 11 of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. This will be the last match in Group B of the ICC event. While England have been knocked out of the tournament, the Proteas have all but qualified for the semifinals.

South Africa will have to lose really badly to England for them to finish below Afghanistan in the points table in Group B. For Afghanistan to qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy, England need to beat South Africa by at least 207 runs if they bat first. If they bat second, England will have to chase down the target inside 11.1 overs (assuming team batting first scores 300).

South Africa registered a thumping 107-run win in their first match against Afghanistan in Karachi. Ryan Rickelton starred with 103 off 106 as the Proteas scored 315-6 batting first. Kagiso Rabada then claimed three scalps as Afghanistan were bowled out for 208. For England, Jos Buttler would like to sign off from captaincy on a winning note.

South Africa vs England head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and England have met 70 times in the one-day format, with the Proteas having a slender 34-30 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in a tie, while five produced no result.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 70

Matches won by South Africa: 34

Matches won by England: 30

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 5

South Africa vs England head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

South Africa and England have met four times in the Champions Trophy, with both teams winning two games each. The two sides last met in the ICC event in the first semifinal of the 2013 edition. The Englishmen beat the Proteas by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by South Africa: 2

Matches won by England: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 South Africa vs England ODIs

South Africa have won three of the last five one-day matches played against England. The Englishmen have won one game, while one ODI ended in no result.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between South Africa and England.

South Africa (399-7) beat England (140) by 229 runs, October 21, 2023

England (346/7) beat South Africa (287) by 59 runs, February 1, 2023

South Africa (347/5) beat England (342/7) by 5 wickets, January 29, 2023

South Africa (298/7) beat England (271) by 27 runs, January 27, 2023

South Africa (159/2) vs England (-/-) No Result, July 24, 2022

