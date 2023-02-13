SA-W vs NZ-W weather update: Boland Park, Paarl weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 7

A full 40 overs of action awaits fans in Paarl as the weather forecast for the seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa Women (SA-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) has no chance of precipitation. The Group A game will take place at Boland Park on Monday, February 13.

Both teams began their campaign on a losing note and will be desperate to get off the mark. While South Africa lost against Sri Lanka, New Zealand went down against their Trans-Tasman rival Australia in a lopsided encounter.

The hosts were stunned by the Lankan Lions in a low-scoring thriller. They failed to chase down 130 and fell short by three runs despite a valiant effort from skipper Sune Luus. South Africa will hope to fire in unison against the White Ferns and bring their campaign back on track.

New Zealand, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat against Australia. They were bowled out for 76 while chasing 174 runs. None of the Kiwi batters failed to get going and will have to work a lot to bounce back against a strong South African side.

Paarl Weather - Boland Park weather report on February 13 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women in Paarl. There is no chance of rain at all during the seventh match of the tournament.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 30 and 23 degrees Celsius, while the actual feel will be a degree or two down in Paarl. While there will be no cloud cover, the humidity is expected to be over 50 percent during the course of the game.

SA-W vs NZ-W Squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, and Eden Carson.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, and Annerie Dercksen.

