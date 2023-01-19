SA20 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Heinrich Klaasen and Evan Jones lead charts - Updated after Match 13

The Pretoria Capitals, on Wednesday, January 18, defeated Joburg Super Kings by six wickets in Match No.13 of the SA20 2023 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. After being put in to bat first, the Super Kings were bowled out for 122 in 15.4 overs.

Faf du Plessis’ 22-ball 51 knock was the saving grace for the Super Kings in their innings. Aaron Phangiso scored 19 off 10 and took JSK past the 120-run mark.Fast bowlers Anrich Norjte and James Neesham also picked up three wickets apiece for the Capitals.

The Capitals, thereafter, chased down the target with seven overs to spare. Phil Salt stayed unbeaten after he scored 52 runs off 30 balls with six fours and a single six. It was his 46-run stand for the opening wicket with Will Jacks that set the tone for the Capitals.

SA20 2023 Most Runs List

Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter from Durban Super Giants has scored 162 runs from four matches at an average of 81 and a strike-rate of 160.40 with two half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 56.

Phil Salt and Will Jacks of the Pretoria Capitals are second and third on the list with 159 and 148 runs respectively. Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton have also been impressive.

SA20 2023 Most Wickets List

Evan Jones of the Paarl Royals is the leading wicket-taker of the championship with nine wickets from only three matches at an incredible average of 9.55.

Ottniel Baartman of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape is second on the list with nine wickets from four games at an economy rate of 10.92. Anrich Nortje has also picked up eight wickets from four matches and is climbing the ladder in the points table.

