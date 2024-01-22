SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town (Updated) ft. Jos Buttler and Lungi Ngidi

Paarl Royals secured a 59-run win over MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 14th match of SA20 2024 at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday (January 21).

Batting first, Paarl Royals openers Jason Roy (69) and Jos Buttler (54) forged an exceptional 116-run opening stand. At No. 3, David Miller scored 24 runs off 20 balls. Eventually, they posted a total of 162/3 in 20 overs. Nuwan Thushara bagged two wickets for MICT.

In the chase, MICT collapsed to 13/3 in 3.2 overs. Connor Esterhuizen (32), Sam Curran (18) and Liam Livingstone (22) tried to resurrect the innings. However, they got bundled out for 103 runs in 18.2 overs to lose the game by 59 runs.

Bjorn Fortuin was the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, and Tabraiz Shamsi scalped two wickets each while Andile Phehlukwayo claimed one wicket.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 5 5 1 342 98 85.5 191 179.05 - 4 - 21 25 2 JC Buttler (PR) 5 5 1 223 70* 55.75 149 149.66 - 2 - 26 7 3 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 5 5 0 210 104 42 128 164.06 1 - 1 17 11 4 H Klaasen (DSG)"]">H Klaasen (DSG) 5 5 1 194 85 48.5 102 190.19 - 2 - 13 14 5 WG Jacks (PC) 4 4 0 165 101 41.25 84 196.42 1 1 - 15 12 6 MP Breetzke (DSG) 5 5 0 163 43 32.6 110 148.18 - - - 18 9 7 DA Miller (PR) 5 5 2 162 75* 54 120 135 - 1 - 16 3 8 JL du Plooy (JSK) 4 4 0 153 71 38.25 94 162.76 - 1 - 14 8 9 M Van Buuren (PR) 5 5 3 144 72* 72 105 137.14 - 1 - 11 5 10 JJ Roy (PR) 5 5 0 139 68 27.8 88 157.95 - 1 - 13 7

MICT batter Ryan Rickelton is dominating the run-scoring charts with 342 runs from five innings at an average of 85.5. Paarl Royals batter Jos Buttler moved up from fourth to second rank with 223 runs from five innings.

Rassie van der Dussen (210) and Heinrich Klaasen (194) slid one spot each to occupy the third and fourth ranks, respectively. Will Jacks (165) and Matthew Breetzke (163) have respectively retained their fifth and sixth slots.

David Miller moved one spot up having scored 162 runs while Leus du Ploooy slid one spot with 153 runs. Matthew Van Buuren (144) maintained his ninth position and Jason Roy (139) climbed up from 20th to the 10th spot.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 5 5 114 19 - 148 10 4/39 14.8 7.78 11.4 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 4 4 84 14 - 127 9 4/26 14.11 9.07 9.33 1 - 3 RJW Topley (DSG) 5 5 120 20 2 165 8 3/19 20.62 8.25 15 - - 4 T Shamsi (PR) 5 5 114 19 1 132 6 2/11 22 6.94 19 - - 5 OC McCoy (PR) 5 5 102 17 1 136 6 2/18 22.66 8 17 - - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 5 5 102 17 - 136 6 2/17 22.66 8 17 - - 7 WG Jacks (PC) 4 3 60 10 - 63 5 2/18 12.6 6.3 12 - - 8 D Pretorius (DSG) 5 4 66 11 - 90 5 2/19 18 8.18 13.2 - - 9 RJ Gleeson (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/22 20.2 8.41 14.4 - - 10 N Burger (JSK) 4 4 84 14 - 125 5 2/30 25 8.92 16.8 - -

Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi is topping the list of highest wicket-takers with 10 scalps from five innings. Joburg Super Kings pacer Lizaad Williams is at the second rank with nine scalps to his name. Durban's Super Giants pacer Reece Topley held on to the third position with eight wickets.

Tabraiz Shamsi moved up from 17th to the fourth spot, scalping six wickets at 22 while Obed McCoy climbed up from 16th to fifth position, scalping six wickets at 22.66. On the other hand, Keshav Maharaj slipped from fourth to sixth slot, having picked up six wickets, averaging 22.66.

Will Jacks (5), Dwaine Pretorius (5), Richard Gleeson (5), and Nandre Burger (5) slipped two positions each to make it to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App