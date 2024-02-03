SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Updated) ft. Jos Buttler and Daniel Worrall

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a bonus point 44-run win over Paarl Royals in the 27th match of SA20 2024 at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, February 2.

Batting first, Sunrisers Eastern Cape forged a total of 208/4 in 20 overs. Marco Jansen came out of syllabus for Royals, smacking an unbeaten 71-run knock-off 31 balls, including four fours and six sixes.

He received good support from Jordan Hermann (36), Tom Abell (46), and Tristan Stubbs (22*) in the middle. Evan Jones scalped two wickets, conceding 51 runs in four overs for the Royals.

During the chase, Jaso Roy (32) and Jos Buttler (64) started off well with a 68-run opening stand. However, other batters faltered badly with five single-digit scores. They collapsed from 111/1 to 149/7 to rack up only 164/7 in 20 overs.

Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, and Beyers Swanepoel claimed two wickets apiece. Daniel Worrall continued his good form, picking up a wicket.

On that note, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 9 9 1 495 98 61.87 281 176.15 - 5 - 38 32 2 MP Breetzke (DSG) 9 9 0 374 78 41.55 255 146.66 - 2 - 37 21 3 JC Buttler (PR) 9 9 1 360 70* 45 254 141.73 - 3 - 39 11 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 9 9 2 310 85 44.28 153 202.61 - 3 - 19 25 5 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 9 9 0 268 104 29.77 176 152.27 1 - 1 19 15 6 WG Jacks (PC) 9 8 0 244 101 30.5 133 183.45 1 1 1 23 18 7 JL du Plooy (JSK) 8 8 1 242 71 34.57 140 172.85 - 1 1 23 13 8 JT Smuts (DSG) 8 8 1 231 75 33 166 139.15 - 2 - 20 13 9 TB Abell (SEC) 7 6 2 229 65 57.25 148 154.72 - 2 - 29 6 10 K Verreynne (PC) 6 5 2 222 116* 74 135 164.44 1 1 - 18 10

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton continues to rule the run-scoring charts, amassing 495 runs from nine innings. DSG batter Matthew Breetzke retained his second rank with 374 runs from nine innings.

Paarl Royals’ keeper-batter Jos Buttler moved one spot up to occupy the third position with 360 runs. DSG keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen glided one spot down to secure the fourth position with 310 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen (268), Will Jacks (244), Leus du Plooy (242), and JJ Smuts (231) continue to stay in fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks respectively.

SEC batter Tom Abell climbed up from 12th to ninth position, accumulating 229 runs. Kyle Verreynne slipped one spot down to occupy the 10th slot, scoring 222 runs.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 DJ Worrall (SEC) 8 8 180 30 - 237 14 3/20 16.92 7.9 12.85 - - 2 L Ngidi (PR) 9 9 204 34 - 329 13 4/39 25.3 9.67 15.69 1 - 3 LB Williams (JSK) 8 7 126 21 - 201 12 4/26 16.75 9.57 10.5 1 - 4 KA Maharaj (DSG) 9 9 180 30 - 205 11 2/17 18.63 6.83 16.36 - - 5 RJW Topley (DSG) 8 8 168 28 2 230 11 3/19 20.9 8.21 15.27 - - 6 M Jansen (SEC) 8 8 179 29.5 1 240 11 3/27 21.81 8.04 16.27 - - 7 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 5 5 116 19.2 1 120 10 5/11 12 6.2 11.6 - 1 8 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 9 OEG Baartman (SEC) 5 5 117 19.3 - 152 10 4/12 15.2 7.79 11.7 1 - 10 WD Parnell (PC) 7 6 114 19 1 210 10 3/33 21 11.05 11.4 - -

SEC pacer Daniel Worrall maintained his pole position in the wickets standings with 14 scalps from eight innings. Paarl Royals speedster Lungi Ngidi retained his second rank with 13 scalps.

JSK pacer Lizaad Williams consolidated his third rank, picking up 12 wickets. DSG bowlers Keshav Maharaj (11) and Reece Topley (11) continue to stay at the fourth and fifth slots at 18.63 and 20.9 respectively.

SEC pacer Marco Jansen moved up from 10th to sixth spot, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 21.81. Noor Ahmad (10), Marcus Stoinis (10), Ottniel Baartman (10), and Wayne Parnell (10) all slipped one spot each. They occupy seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots, averaging 12, 12.8, 15.2, and 21 respectively.

