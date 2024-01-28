SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings (Updated) ft. Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman

Sunrisers Eastern Cape bagged a four-run thrilling win over MI Cape Town in the 20th game of the SA20 2024 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday. Meanwhile, the 21st contest between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals ended without a result.

Shifting our focus to the 20th clash, Eastern Cape posted 175-6 in their 20 overs. Tom Abell (60) and Aiden Markram (54) were the top-scorers as they took their side to a dominating total. Nuwan Thushara and Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets apiece for Cape Town while Kieron Pollard and Thomas Khaber picked up a wicket each.

In response, Cape Town could only manage 171-7 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton (27), Liam Livingstone (26), Sam Curran (30) and Kieron Pollard (30) were the standout batters, but their knocks went in vain. Ottniel Baartman was the star bowler, picking up two wickets.

Moving to the 21st game of the competition, Joburg Super Kings posted 44-2 in 4.4 overs before the game ended without a result. Captain Faf du Plessis was the top scorer with 25*.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 7 7 1 382 98 63.66 220 173.63 - 4 - 27 26 2 JC Buttler (PR) 7 7 1 290 70* 48.33 203 142.85 - 2 - 32 9 3 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 7 7 0 231 104 33 149 155.03 1 - 1 19 11 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 7 7 2 230 85 46 118 194.91 - 2 - 16 17 5 MP Breetzke (DSG) 7 7 0 223 48 31.85 166 134.33 - - - 22 12 6 JT Smuts (DSG) 6 6 0 195 75 32.5 141 138.29 - 2 - 17 11 7 T Stubbs (SEC) 6 5 2 190 66* 63.33 115 165.21 - 2 - 13 9 8 JL du Plooy (JSK) 6 6 0 183 71 30.5 114 160.52 - 1 1 18 9 9 WG Jacks (PC) 7 6 0 177 101 29.5 98 180.61 1 1 1 16 13 10 DA Miller (PR) 6 6 2 165 75* 41.25 132 125 - 1 - 16 3

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton maintained his top spot in the SA20 2024 runscoring charts with 382 runs in seven innings. Paarl Royals batter Jos Buttler is second with 290 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen moved up one spot to third with 231 runs. Heinrich Klaasen slid one spot down to fourth with 230 runs. Matthew Breetzke (223) and JJ Smuts (195) occupy the next two slots.

Tristan Stubbs (190) moved up from ninth to seventh spot. Leus du Plooy (183) and Will Jacks (177) slipped one spot each to eighth and ninth respectively. David Miller remains tenth with 165 runs.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 7 7 162 27 - 253 12 4/39 21.08 9.37 13.5 1 - 2 OEG Baartman (SEC) 5 5 117 19.3 - 152 10 4/12 15.2 7.79 11.7 1 - 3 LB Williams (JSK) 6 5 102 17 - 179 10 4/26 17.9 10.52 10.2 1 - 4 DJ Worrall (SEC) 6 6 132 22 - 190 10 3/22 19 8.63 13.2 - - 5 RJW Topley (DSG) 7 7 156 26 2 215 10 3/19 21.5 8.26 15.6 - - 6 MP Stoinis (DSG) 4 4 96 16 - 106 9 3/18 11.77 6.62 10.66 - - 7 KA Maharaj (DSG) 7 7 144 24 - 174 9 2/17 19.33 7.25 16 - - 8 TP Kaber (MICT) 5 5 96 16 - 109 7 3/20 15.57 6.81 13.71 - - 9 M Jansen (SEC) 6 6 135 22.3 - 193 7 3/27 27.57 8.57 19.28 - - 10 OC McCoy (PR) 7 7 144 24 1 203 7 2/18 29 8.45 20.57 - -

Lungi Ngidi continues to stay atop the SA20 2024 wickets charts with 12 scalps. Ottniel Baartman moved up from seventh to second with 10 scalps at 15.2. Lizaad Williams moved down from second to third with 10 wickets at 17.9.

Daniel Worrall moved one spot to fourth spot with 10 wickets at 19. Reece Topley (10) and Marcus Stoinis (9) descended two spots each to occupy the fifth and sixth ranks respectively.

Keshav Maharaj (9) glided one spot down to the seventh at 19.33. Thomas Khaber (7) moved a position up to hold the eighth rank with 15.57. Marco Jansen (7) moved up from 11th to ninth rank, averaging 27.57. Obed McCoy (7) slid from eighth to 10th position at an average of 29.

