SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Updated) ft. Tristan Stubbs and Daniel Worrall

Pretoria Capitals bagged a three-run win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 18th game of SA20 2024 at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

Batting first, Pretoria Capitals lost Will Jacks (0) and Kyle Verreynne (9) quite early in the innings. Phil Salt (20), Shane Dadswell (24), and James Neesham (27) propelled the side to 125/10 in 18.3 overs.

Marco Jansen claimed three wickets conceding 27 runs in 3.3 overs while Daniel Worrall picked up two wickets, with Liam Dawson and Aiden Markram scalping one wicket apiece.

In the chase, the top four batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. However, Tristan Stubbs (35), Patrick Kruger (22), and Liam Dawson (29) stood tall. Despite the trio's efforts, they fell short of victory by just three runs.

Adil Rashid and captain Wayne Parnell scalped three wickets apiece while Daryn Dupavillon claimed two wickets for Pretoria Capitals.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 6 6 1 355 98 71 200 177.5 - 4 - 23 25 2 JC Buttler (PR) 6 6 1 245 70* 49 167 146.7 - 2 - 27 8 3 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 6 6 0 229 104 38.16 146 156.84 1 - 1 19 11 4 MP Breetzke (DSG) 6 6 0 211 48 35.16 156 135.25 - - - 21 11 5 H Klaasen (DSG) 6 6 1 200 85 40 109 183.48 - 2 - 14 14 6 JL du Plooy (JSK) 5 5 0 183 71 36.6 110 166.36 - 1 - 18 9 7 WG Jacks (PC) 6 6 0 177 101 29.5 98 180.61 1 1 1 16 13 8 T Stubbs (SEC) 5 4 2 167 66* 83.5 102 163.72 - 2 - 12 8 9 DA Miller (PR) 5 5 2 162 75* 54 120 135 - 1 - 16 3 10 J Hermann (SEC) 5 5 2 162 106* 54 129 125.58 1 - - 16 7

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton holds the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 355 runs from six innings. Paarl Royals batter Jos Buttler secured the second rank with 245 runs from six innings.

Rassie van der Dussen (229) retained his third position in six innings. Matthew Breetzke (211) maintained his fourth rank while Heinrich Klaasen (200) consolidated his fifth position. Leus du Plooy (183) holds the sixth slot while Will Jacks occupies the seventh position, accumulating 177 runs.

Tristan Stubbs moved up from 13th rank to secure the eighth position, scoring 167 runs. David Miller (162) and Jordan Hermann (162) slid down to secure the ninth and 10th slots.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 6 6 138 23 - 207 11 4/39 18.81 9 12.54 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 5 5 102 17 - 179 10 4/26 17.9 10.52 10.2 1 - 3 DJ Worrall (SEC) 5 5 108 18 - 158 9 3/22 17.55 8.77 12 - - 4 OEG Baartman (SEC) 4 4 93 15.3 - 128 8 4/12 16 8.25 11.62 1 - 5 RJW Topley (DSG) 6 6 138 23 2 188 8 3/19 23.5 8.17 17.25 - - 6 KA Maharaj (DSG) 6 6 120 20 - 150 7 2/17 21.42 7.5 17.14 - - 7 TP Kaber (MICT) 4 4 78 13 - 79 6 3/20 13.16 6.07 13 - - 8 MP Stoinis (DSG) 3 3 72 12 - 82 6 3/18 13.66 6.83 12 - - 9 WD Parnell (PC) 4 4 66 11 1 120 6 3/33 20 10.9 11 - - 10 M Jansen (SEC) 5 5 111 18.3 - 156 6 3/27 26 8.43 18.5 - -

Lungi Ngidi continues to hold the pole position in the wickets standings with 11 wickets from six innings. JSK pacer Lizaad Williams secured the second rank with 10 scalps from five innings.

Daniel Worrall moved up from fifth to third position with nine wickets from five innings. Ottneil Baartman (8) slid one position down to occupy the fourth position at an average of 16. Reece Topley (8) slid to the fifth rank with eight scalps at 23.5.

Keshav Maharaj (7), Thomas Kaber (6), and Marcus Stoinis (6) retained their sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 21.42, 13.16, and 13.66 respectively. Wayne Parnell propelled from 29th to ninth position, picking up six wickets at an average of 20. Marco Jansen also rocketed from the 31st to the 10th slot, claiming six wickets at 26.

