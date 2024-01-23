SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals (Updated) ft. Will Jacks and Ottneil Baartman

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals in the 15th game of SA20 2024 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Batting first, Pretoria Capitals collapsed to 52/10 in 13.3 overs. Openers Phil Salt (10) and Will Jacks (12) were the top-scorers. Pacer Ottniel Baartman was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a four-wicket haul for Sunrisers.

Other batters couldn’t touch the double-digit scores. Baartman was well supported by Daniel Worrall, who picked a three-wicket haul, while Marco Jansen scalped two wickets.

During the chase, Dawid Malan returned to the pavilion scoring just one run. However, Jordan Hermann (20*) and Tom Abell (31*) steered their side home in just 6.5 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 5 5 1 342 98 85.5 191 179.05 - 4 - 21 25 2 JC Buttler (PR) 5 5 1 223 70* 55.75 149 149.66 - 2 - 26 7 3 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 5 5 0 210 104 42 128 164.06 1 - 1 17 11 4 H Klaasen (DSG) 5 5 1 194 85 48.5 102 190.19 - 2 - 13 14 5 WG Jacks (PC) 5 5 0 177 101 35.4 96 184.37 1 1 - 16 13 6 MP Breetzke (DSG) 5 5 0 163 43 32.6 110 148.18 - - - 18 9 7 DA Miller (PR) 5 5 2 162 75* 54 120 135 - 1 - 16 3 8 J Hermann (SEC) 4 4 2 154 106* 77 116 132.75 1 - - 15 7 9 JL du Plooy (JSK) 4 4 0 153 71 38.25 94 162.76 - 1 - 14 8 10 M Van Buuren (PR) 5 5 3 144 72* 72 105 137.14 - 1 - 11 5

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton continues to hold the pole position in the batting standings, accumulating 342 runs from five innings. Jos Buttler (223) and Rassie van der Dussen (210) retain their second and third positions.

Heinrich Klaasen (194), Will Jacks (177), Matthew Breetzke (163), and David Miller (162) held on to fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. Jordan Hermann moved up from 11th to eighth spot, amassing 154 runs.

Leus du Plooy (153) and Mitchell Van Buuren (144) slipped one position each to secure the ninth and 10th ranks.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Ngidi (PR) 5 5 114 19 - 148 10 4/39 14.8 7.78 11.4 1 - 2 LB Williams (JSK) 4 4 84 14 - 127 9 4/26 14.11 9.07 9.33 1 - 3 OEG Baartman (SEC) 4 4 93 15.3 - 128 8 4/12 16 8.25 11.62 1 - 4 RJW Topley (DSG) 5 5 120 20 2 165 8 3/19 20.62 8.25 15 - - 5 DJ Worrall (SEC) 4 4 84 14 - 129 7 3/22 18.42 9.21 12 - - 6 T Shamsi (PR) 5 5 114 19 1 132 6 2/11 22 6.94 19 - - 7 OC McCoy (PR) 5 5 102 17 1 136 6 2/18 22.66 8 17 - - 8 KA Maharaj (DSG) 5 5 102 17 - 136 6 2/17 22.66 8 17 - - 9 WG Jacks (PC) 5 3 60 10 - 63 5 2/18 12.6 6.3 12 - - 10 D Pretorius (DSG) 5 4 66 11 - 90 5 2/19 18 8.18 13.2 - -

Lungi Ngidi maintains his top spot in the bowling standings with 10 scalps from five innings. Lizaad Williams retained his second spot in the tally with nine wickets from four innings.

Sunrisers bowler Ottneil Baartman rocketed from 18th to third rank with eight scalps at 16. Reece Topley slid one spot to the fourth position with eight wickets at 20.62. Daniel Worrall climbed up from the 17th to the fifth slot, picking up seven wickets.

Tabraiz Shamsi (6) moved down from fourth to sixth slot, averaging 22. Obed McCoy (6), Keshav Maharaj (6), Will Jacks (5), and Dwaine Pretorius (5) descended two spots apiece to seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App