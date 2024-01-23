Cricket
SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals (Updated) ft. Will Jacks and Ottneil Baartman

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 23, 2024 07:28 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in SA20 2024

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals in the 15th game of SA20 2024 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Batting first, Pretoria Capitals collapsed to 52/10 in 13.3 overs. Openers Phil Salt (10) and Will Jacks (12) were the top-scorers. Pacer Ottniel Baartman was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a four-wicket haul for Sunrisers.

Other batters couldn’t touch the double-digit scores. Baartman was well supported by Daniel Worrall, who picked a three-wicket haul, while Marco Jansen scalped two wickets.

During the chase, Dawid Malan returned to the pavilion scoring just one run. However, Jordan Hermann (20*) and Tom Abell (31*) steered their side home in just 6.5 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1RD Rickelton (MICT)5513429885.5191179.05-4-2125
2JC Buttler (PR)55122370*55.75149149.66-2-267
3HE van der Dussen (MICT)55021010442128164.061-11711
4H Klaasen (DSG)5511948548.5102190.19-2-1314
5WG Jacks (PC)55017710135.496184.3711-1613
6MP Breetzke (DSG)5501634332.6110148.18---189
7DA Miller (PR)55216275*54120135-1-163
8J Hermann (SEC)442154106*77116132.751--157
9JL du Plooy (JSK)4401537138.2594162.76-1-148
10M Van Buuren (PR)55314472*72105137.14-1-115

MICT opener Ryan Rickelton continues to hold the pole position in the batting standings, accumulating 342 runs from five innings. Jos Buttler (223) and Rassie van der Dussen (210) retain their second and third positions.

Heinrich Klaasen (194), Will Jacks (177), Matthew Breetzke (163), and David Miller (162) held on to fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. Jordan Hermann moved up from 11th to eighth spot, amassing 154 runs.

Leus du Plooy (153) and Mitchell Van Buuren (144) slipped one position each to secure the ninth and 10th ranks.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1L Ngidi (PR)5511419-148104/3914.87.7811.41-
2LB Williams (JSK)448414-12794/2614.119.079.331-
3OEG Baartman (SEC)449315.3-12884/12168.2511.621-
4RJW Topley (DSG)5512020216583/1920.628.2515--
5DJ Worrall (SEC)448414-12973/2218.429.2112--
6T Shamsi (PR)5511419113262/11226.9419--
7OC McCoy (PR)5510217113662/1822.66817--
8KA Maharaj (DSG)5510217-13662/1722.66817--
9WG Jacks (PC)536010-6352/1812.66.312--
10D Pretorius (DSG)546611-9052/19188.1813.2--

Lungi Ngidi maintains his top spot in the bowling standings with 10 scalps from five innings. Lizaad Williams retained his second spot in the tally with nine wickets from four innings.

Sunrisers bowler Ottneil Baartman rocketed from 18th to third rank with eight scalps at 16. Reece Topley slid one spot to the fourth position with eight wickets at 20.62. Daniel Worrall climbed up from the 17th to the fifth slot, picking up seven wickets.

Tabraiz Shamsi (6) moved down from fourth to sixth slot, averaging 22. Obed McCoy (6), Keshav Maharaj (6), Will Jacks (5), and Dwaine Pretorius (5) descended two spots apiece to seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
