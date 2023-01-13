Saba Karim wants Team India to pick their premier spinner in between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in ODIs

Saba Karim wants the Men in Blue to decide on their premier spinner between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The former India cricketer and selector feels only one of the two will get a chance to play in the XI because all-rounder Axar Patel has already guaranteed his spot on the team. The statement came after Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his 3/51 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Team India won the game by four wickets in Kolkata to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Meanwhile, Chahal finished with figures of 1/58 in the first ODI, which India won by 67 runs.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“India needs to decide between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav on who will be their prime bowler in ODI cricket. Axar Patel has cemented his place. It’s tough to say when Ravindra Jadeja will get fit. Team India need to decide on their second spinner.”

BCCI @BCCI



Presenting special edition of Chahal TV from Kolkata



𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦: nd 🏻 🏻 - By



Full interview

bit.ly/3W4896x 𝙆𝙪𝙡𝘾𝙝𝙖 𝙞𝙨 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠! 🤗Presenting special edition of Chahal TVfrom Kolkata𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦: @yuzi_chahal interviews Milestone Man @imkuldeep18 post #TeamIndia ’s victory in thend #INDvSL ODI🏻 - By @ameyatilak Full interview 𝙆𝙪𝙡𝘾𝙝𝙖 𝙞𝙨 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠! 🤗Presenting special edition of Chahal TV 📺 from Kolkata 𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦: @yuzi_chahal interviews Milestone Man @imkuldeep18 post #TeamIndia’s victory in the 2⃣nd #INDvSL ODI 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @ameyatilak Full interview 🔽bit.ly/3W4896x https://t.co/Ixk7rLCB1P

While Chahal bagged 21 wickets in 14 ODIs last year, Yadav picked up 12 in eight games.

“Batters are unable to pick his variations” – Saba Karim hails Kuldeep Yadav

BCCI @BCCI -wicket victory in the second



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…

@mastercardindia For his impressive performance with the ball, @imkuldeep18 gets the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia register a-wicket victory in the second #INDvSL ODIScorecard For his impressive performance with the ball, @imkuldeep18 gets the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia register a 4⃣-wicket victory in the second #INDvSL ODI 👏👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… @mastercardindia https://t.co/jrSGU8JrB7

Karim hailed Kuldeep Yadav for his wicket-taking abilities across formats.

Yadav once again shone for India as Chahal missed the second ODI against the visitors due to a minor injury. He dismissed Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka within a few overs. The left-arm wrist spinner triggered Sri Lanka’s collapse as they were bundled out for 215 in 39.4 overs.

Karim pointed out the spinner's performance in the first Test in Bangladesh, where he emerged as Player of the Match. He said:

“He bowled well in Test matches in Bangladesh. Whenever he's getting opportunities, Kuldeep Yadav is bowling well, whether it’s with the white ball or red ball. He is bowling with an attacking mindset, which is why he is getting wickets. Batters are unable to pick his variations.”

28-year-old Yadav expressed gratitude after his match-winning performance. Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

“I’m happy with my performance. Whatever opportunities I get, I try to do my best and back my abilities. When you play, you have to be focused while you can be relaxed when you aren’t in the 11. At the moment, I’m really enjoying my bowling.”

Yadav also pointed out that he’s worked on his fitness, which has helped him play an aggressive brand of cricket:

“In the last one year, I’ve worked a lot also on my fitness, all credit to the NCA coaches. It has helped me get into a rhythm and be more aggressive.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Poll : 0 votes