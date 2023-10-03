Sachin Tendulkar named Global Ambassador of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Legendary Indian batter and one of the greatest to ever grace the game of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has been named the Global Ambassador of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, set to begin in India from Thursday, October 5.

Tendulkar will be walking onto the field with the ICC Men's World Cup Trophy before the start of the opening game between defending champions England and 2019 finalists New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 50-year-old will have the company of other star-studded ICC ambassadors like Sir Vivian Richards, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Mithali Raj, Mohammad Hafeez, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ross Taylor, Suresh Raina, and Aaron Finch.

Sachin Tendulkar featured for the Men in Blue in a staggering six World Cups, ending up winning the 2011 edition. He recently opened up on how he dreamt of playing in the showpiece event and how winning it remains the biggest moment in his illustrious career.

Here's what Tendulkar was quoted as saying by the ICC:

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey."

Hope 2023 World Cup inspires girls and boys to pick up cricket: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has been pretty vocal about how India's historic 1983 World Cup win inspired him to become a professional cricketer. He is hopeful that the 2023 edition of the World Cup will have a similar effect on the young generation, with a number of star-studded players gracing the event.

On this, he stated, as per the aforementioned source:

"With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament. Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level."

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.