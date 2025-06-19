"Sachin Tendulkar himself should have told them" - Former India cricketer's big statement on Pataudi trophy renaming ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian all-rounder Karsan Ghavri criticized legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar for not stopping the renaming of the Pataudi Trophy ahead of the 2025 India-England Test series. Team India will take on England in a five-Test affair, starting at Leeds on June 20.

The Pataudi Trophy, named after Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, was instituted in 2007 for the India-England Test series played in England. The duo were former Indian captains, with Iftikhar representing India and England in his career.

However, the BCCI and ECB recently renamed it the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in honor of James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

Talking about the trophy renaming, Ghavri told Mid-Day (via Hindustan Times):

"Sachin Tendulkar himself should have told them that this should not happen. Sachin is the greatest batsman of all time and Anderson is a great fast bowler from England. Both are great ambassadors of their countries. If you want to honour them, give all players Anderson-Tendulkar medals."

India won the maiden Pataudi Trophy in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid. After a massive outpouring against the trophy renaming, it was agreed that a 'Pataudi Medal' would be awarded to the winning captain.

"I was determined to ensure that the legacy was kept intact" - Sachin Tendulkar on the trophy renaming

Sachin Tendulkar opened up about the Pataudi Trophy renaming and his efforts to continue the Pataudi tradition in some form. The move to rename the trophy for the India-England Test series in England was heavily criticized by former players and fans across India.

Breaking the silence on the issue, Tendulkar told Rev Sportz (via NDTV):

"Let me then tell you the full thing. First things first, the decision to retire the trophy rested with the BCCI and the ECB. Only after they had taken the decision did they communicate that to me. As far as the Pataudi family is concerned, I am conscious of the contribution they have made to Indian cricket. That's why I was determined to ensure that the legacy was kept intact."

He added:

"When I got to know, I called the (Pataudi) family and had a conversation. Thereafter, I spoke to Mr Jay Shah, the BCCI and the ECB, and mentioned to them that something had to be done to ensure the legacy stayed on."

After India won the inaugural Pataudi Trophy in 2007, England won the next three in 2011, 2014, and 2018. The latest edition in 2021/22 ended in a 2-2 draw.

