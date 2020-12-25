Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Friday to wish his fans and well-wishes a Merry Christmas.

Dressed in Santa Claus attire, Sachin Tendulkar shared a short three-second video, in which he is seen wishing everyone a ‘Merry Christmas’ along with his endearing smile. Along with the video, Tendulkar posted a message which read:

"Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one."

Like Sachin Tendulkar, other present and former cricketers also took to Twitter to share Christmas greetings.

Suresh Raina tweeted a cute image with children. His post read:

"Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness, satisfaction and good success. Stay healthy & safe in 2021.. Merry Christmas to all #MerryChristmas."

Rohit Sharma's tweet, accompanied by an image of his wife and daughter, read:

"Merry Christmas to all and happy holidays! Miss you my girls @ritssajdeh."

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who will become a father soon, tweeted:

"Wishing each and everyone a very Merry Christmas."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed that he was lucky to be with his parents on this special day. He tweeted a picture with his family and wrote:

"Merry Christmas to everyone. Feeling very lucky to be with my parents and family and being able to share this special day together."

Ex-India batsman VVS Laxman also wished everyone a Merry Christmas. He tweeted:

“Wishing all of you a Christmas filled with whole lot of fun and cheer. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!”

Will it be a Merry Christmas for Team India?

A day after Christmas, India face Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. While Boxing Day is traditionally the day boxes of Christmas gifts are opened, India cannot expect any festive bonuses from the Aussies.

Down 0-1 in the series, having been badgered at Adelaide, they will have to be on top of their game to deliver an outstanding performance if they wish to make Christmas merrier for the Indian fans back home!