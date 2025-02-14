Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali break Valentine's Day heart-shaped cake with hammer for a surprise [Watch]

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Valentine's Day 2025 in a unique way with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. The Master Blaster shared a video on his Instagram account, where he can be seen breaking a red cake with a small hammer.

The couple seemed to be outside to celebrate Valentine's Day. The bakers made the cake more special by adding an extra red layer. When Sachin broke the red layer, a piece of chocolate came out.

Sachin shared the clip on his official Instagram profile, writing:

"This is what they meant when they said “Sweet-Heart”."

The reel shared by Sachin Tendulkar has gone viral on Instagram, gaining more than 100,000 likes inside one hour. It has received 2.3 million views already, showing how popular Sachin is on the social media platform.

Sachin Tendulkar will captain India Masters in International Masters League T20 2025

Popularly known as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar will return to the cricket field soon to play for India Masters in International Masters League T20 2025. It is the first-ever edition of IML T20, with three venues, namely Navi Mumbai, Baroda and Raipur, scheduled to host the mega event.

Initially, Rajkot was chosen as the venue from Gujarat for the second leg of IML, but the organizers then moved the tournament to Baroda's newly built Kotambi Stadium. Ticket sales for the grand event have started.

India Masters will be one of the six teams participating in International League T20. Apart from the home team, there will be Australia Masters, Sri Lanka Masters, West Indies Masters, England Masters, and South Africa Masters in the race to win the IML T20 competition.

The first match of IML will be held on February 22 between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters in Navi Mumbai. The final will be held on March 16 in Raipur.

