“You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field” - Sachin Tendulkar wishes Inzamam-ul-Haq a speedy recovery

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar wished former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq a speedy recovery after the latter suffered a heart attack.

Inzamam (51) was hospitalized in Lahore after suffering a heart attack on Monday night and underwent angioplasty. As per latest reports, he has been released from hospital following successful surgery.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Tendulkar lauded Inzamam as a “fighter on the field” and prayed for his quick recovery.

Tendulkar’s tweet read:

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon.”

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, Inzamam had been complaining of chest pain for the last few days. While his initial tests did not suggest anything, his latest reports on Monday confirmed that he had suffered a minor heart attack. The Pakistan legend immediately underwent an angioplasty procedure.

His agent informed the media that Inzamam’s condition is stable but the former cricketer remains under observation.

Inzamam-ul-Haq - One of Pakistan’s finest batters

Inzamam-ul-Haq batting in a match against India. Pic: Getty Images

Despite being considered a bit overweight, Inzamam went on to establish himself as one of Pakistan’s greatest ever batters in both Tests and ODIs. Very early in his international career, he played a significant role in the team’s 1992 World Cup triumph, coming up with crucial knocks in the semi-final and the final.

In a career spanning a decade and a half, he scored 8829 runs in 119 Test matches at an average of 49.60 with a best of 329. In ODIs, he amassed 11739 runs in 378 games at an average of 39.52.

Inzamam remains Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODI cricket with 11701 runs in 375 matches. (He played three matches for Asia XI).

He was also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector from 2016 to 2019 and is a former coach of Afghanistan.

Mohammad Rizwan @iMRizwanPak #InzamamUlHaq Prayers for the quick recovery of our legend and pride of Pakistan Syed Inzamam ul Haq. May Allah SWT give you complete shifa. @Inzamam08 Prayers for the quick recovery of our legend and pride of Pakistan Syed Inzamam ul Haq. May Allah SWT give you complete shifa. @Inzamam08 #InzamamUlHaq

Inzamam runs his own YouTube channel and constantly shares his views on important matters related to cricket apart from analyzing matches.

He was among the many former Pakistan cricketers who hit out at the New Zealand cricket team over their decision to abandon the tour of Pakistan owing to a security threat.

