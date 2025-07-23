Sai Sudharsan dismissed by Ben Stokes again after a gritty 61 in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India batter Sai Sudharsan's gritty 151-ball stay at the crease on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England came to an end in the third session. The youngster, replacing Karun Nair in the playing XI at No. 3, scored 61 runs, including seven boundaries, to mark his maiden fifty.Sai Sudharsan held his end after a nervy start after coming into the crease upon KL Rahul's dismissal in the 30th over, early into the second session. The left-handed batter was stranded at one end after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were dismissed soon after, while Rishabh Pant had to walk off following a gruesome injury.With the in-form Ravindra Jadeja for company, the onus was on the settled batter to guide India to Stumps on the opening day without further casualties. However, Sudharsan could not resist a pull shot amid Ben Stokes' constant short-ball barrage, and his disciplined bowling to his body constantly.He did not get a solid contact and power behind the shot, resulting in a regulation catch for Brydon Carse in the deep. Have a look at the dismissal right here:The dismissal reduced India to 235-4 after 74 overs, and with Rishabh Pant out injured, India's lower middle-order has been exposed. The all-rounder pair of Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja are negotiating the final phase of play on Day 1, with Washington Sundar in line to come in next. At the time of writing, the score reads 248-4 in the 78th over.Ben Stokes had dismissed Sai Sudharsan twice on his debut at HeadingleyThe England skipper has already made Sai Sudharsan his bunny early into his red-ball career. Stokes has dismissed the youngster in all three of his outings so far, including twice in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds.In his maiden Test, the left-handed batter had nicked a delivery well down the leg side, registering a four-ball duck in the process. In the second innings, the right-arm all-rounder got the better of him with a soft dismissal after a promising 48-ball 30.