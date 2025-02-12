Salman Agha pulls off a blinder to send Matthew Breetzke packing for 83 in PAK vs SA 2025 Tri-Series [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Feb 12, 2025 18:17 IST
Salman Agha pulls off a blinder to send Matthew Breetzke packing for 83 (Image via X-@TheRealPCB)
Salman Agha pulls off a blinder to send Matthew Breetzke packing for 83 (Image via X-@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's Salman Agha took a stunning catch to dismiss South Africa's Matthew Breetzke in their ongoing game of the 2025 Tri-Series on Wednesday, February 12. The match is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the 39th over of South Africa's innings. Khushdil Shah delivered a flighted ball outside off, and Breetzke advanced down the track, smashing it towards cover. Salman dived to his right, extended one hand, and, while airborne, clung onto the ball to complete a spectacular catch.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

also-read-trending Trending

The right-handed batter scored 83 runs off 84 balls, including 10 boundaries and one six, before his dismissal left the Proteas at 238-3 after 38.1 overs. Meanwhile, in his debut game against New Zealand, Matthew Breetzke made history as the first-ever batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut. The 26-year-old struck 150 off 148 balls, with 11 boundaries and five sixes.

South Africa on course for a big total in their game against Pakistan

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. The opening pair of skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi put on 51 runs off 48 balls before the latter was dismissed for 22 by Shaheen Afridi.

Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke then took control, forming a solid partnership of 119 runs off 125 balls. However, a miscommunication led to Bavuma's run-out for 82 off 96 balls. Meanwhile, Breetzke fell short of back-to-back centuries, being dismissed for 83.

Wiaan Mulder was dismissed cheaply for just two runs, while Heinrich Klaasen has looked in excellent form, bringing up his fifty off 38 balls. At the time of writing, South Africa were 286-4 after 45 overs, with Klaasen on 63 and Kyle Verreynne on 22 at the crease. The winner of this game will face New Zealand in the final on Friday, February 14, in Karachi.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी