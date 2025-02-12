Salman Agha pulls off a blinder to send Matthew Breetzke packing for 83 in PAK vs SA 2025 Tri-Series [Watch]

Pakistan's Salman Agha took a stunning catch to dismiss South Africa's Matthew Breetzke in their ongoing game of the 2025 Tri-Series on Wednesday, February 12. The match is being played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the 39th over of South Africa's innings. Khushdil Shah delivered a flighted ball outside off, and Breetzke advanced down the track, smashing it towards cover. Salman dived to his right, extended one hand, and, while airborne, clung onto the ball to complete a spectacular catch.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The right-handed batter scored 83 runs off 84 balls, including 10 boundaries and one six, before his dismissal left the Proteas at 238-3 after 38.1 overs. Meanwhile, in his debut game against New Zealand, Matthew Breetzke made history as the first-ever batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut. The 26-year-old struck 150 off 148 balls, with 11 boundaries and five sixes.

South Africa on course for a big total in their game against Pakistan

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. The opening pair of skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi put on 51 runs off 48 balls before the latter was dismissed for 22 by Shaheen Afridi.

Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke then took control, forming a solid partnership of 119 runs off 125 balls. However, a miscommunication led to Bavuma's run-out for 82 off 96 balls. Meanwhile, Breetzke fell short of back-to-back centuries, being dismissed for 83.

Wiaan Mulder was dismissed cheaply for just two runs, while Heinrich Klaasen has looked in excellent form, bringing up his fifty off 38 balls. At the time of writing, South Africa were 286-4 after 45 overs, with Klaasen on 63 and Kyle Verreynne on 22 at the crease. The winner of this game will face New Zealand in the final on Friday, February 14, in Karachi.

