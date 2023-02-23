Harmanpreet Kaur came out to lead India in the all-important Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

According to a report from The Indian Express, Harmanpreet and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar were admitted to the hospital on the eve of the semi-final clash due to fitness. While the two were discharged on the same day, there still wasn't any clarity over their match fitness.

Much to the delight of Indian fans, skipper Harmanpreet has recovered in time and is a part of India's playing XI for the crucial knockout clash against Australia.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their pleasure over her availability. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

dogesauras @AyushSi48483809 @FarziCricketer Harmanpreet Kaur is scoring half century so india is definitely winning @FarziCricketer Harmanpreet Kaur is scoring half century so india is definitely winning 😎

Suchit parit @ParitSuchit Salute to our captain after felling ill then also standing in ground for our nation. Come on guys lets cheer up this girls and defeat australia.... #HarmanpreetKaur Salute to our captain after felling ill then also standing in ground for our nation. Come on guys lets cheer up this girls and defeat australia.... #HarmanpreetKaur

Mritunjay Dubey @mddubey409



#CricketTwitter #INDWvsAUSW Are you ready to witness a match winning masterclass by harmanpreet kaur? Are you ready to witness a match winning masterclass by harmanpreet kaur?#CricketTwitter #INDWvsAUSW

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann @BCCIWomen Harmanpreet sets an example today. She was down will illness still have the courage to play for nation. Today's win or loose this brave call will increase the respect for Harmanpreet kaur by 10× . Go well captain @BCCIWomen Harmanpreet sets an example today. She was down will illness still have the courage to play for nation. Today's win or loose this brave call will increase the respect for Harmanpreet kaur by 10× . Go well captain 🇮🇳❤

Notably, Vastrakar wasn't included in the playing XI due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Sneh Rana, who was originally part of the reserves, was added to the side as Vastrakar's replacement.

While Harmanpreet's availability will give India a major boost, it is worth noting that she has struggled for form in the competition. The swashbuckling batter has scored just 66 runs from four matches at an average of 16.50.

Australia to bat first against India in Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

Defending champions Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in the semi-final against India. Australia have been in stunning form in the tournament and are unbeaten, having won all four of their group-stage matches,

India, on the other hand, secured three wins from their four matches. While they defeated Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland, they suffered a 12-run loss to England.

Australia have the upper hand over India when it comes to the head-to-head record. Out of the 30 T20I matches between the two sides, Australia have won 22, whereas India have seven wins to their name.

India and Australia playing XIs for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

IND: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, and Renuka Thakur Singh.

AUS: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

