“Same dogged, never say die spirit” - Sanjay Manjrekar hails Team India’s bowling attack 

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded Team India’s bowling attack for their resilience and spirit despite battling a plethora of injuries.

Team India have gone into the fourth Test at the Gabba with their most inexperienced bowling attack in decades, as both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are unavailable due to injury. Nevertheless, they managed to restrict Australia to 369 in the first innings and reduced them to 243 for 7 at Tea on Day 4 at the Gabba.

Sanjay Manjrekar posted the following in a tweet:

Hats off! Just hats off to this Indian bowling attack for the spirit they have shown in this Test. Second innings too!

Same dogged, never say die spirit. Saini too with a severe groin strain bowling gamely for his captain. Respect 🙏🙏🙏#AUSvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 18, 2021

Navdeep Saini bowled only 7.5 overs in Australia’s first innings before walking off due to a groin strain. However, he came out to bat for India and is also bowling in Australia’s second innings.

Mohammed Siraj stands tall for Team India on Day 4

Just three Tests old, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj has bowled his heart out for Team India, producing figures of 3 for 42 after 15 overs in Australia’s second innings.

Siraj got the ball to bounce disconcertingly and was rewarded with big scalps. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Matthew Wade (0) in one over to lift Team India in the first session of play on Day 4 at the Gabba.

Advertisement

The fast bowler had Labuschagne caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma with one that got big on the batsman while Wade perished caught down the leg side to continue his batting woes.

Siraj then added the massive scalp of Steve Smith (55) when the batsman could only fend a well-directed short ball to Team India skipper Ajinkya Rahane at gully.

Shardul Thakur dismissed Cameron Green (37) and Tim Paine (27) as Team India continue to fight against the odds.

Team India have never won a Test at the Gabba. A draw, however, will be enough for them to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as they won the previous series in 2018-19.

The visitors have been battling injury woes throughout the ongoing Australia tour but have not thrown in the towel, displaying exemplary character and resilience.