“Same old Aussies – always winning!" - Australia PM Anthony Albanese responds to Rishi Sunak's 'Spirit of Cricket' claims 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came up with a reply for his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak, following claims surrounding the 'Spirit of Cricket' at the end of the controversial Lord's Test.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak stated that the prime minister sided with Ben Stokes' opinion, who mentioned during the post-match presentation that he would not like to win a game of cricket in such a fashion.

The spokesperson added:

“The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes, and he said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did. The game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible Test match, and he has confidence England will bounce back at Headingley.”

In reply to the aforementioned statement by the United Kingdom camp, Anthony Albanese expressed his delight through Twitter at the prospect of the Australian men's and women's teams dominating the Ashes so far on English soil.

He tweeted:

“I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind Alyssa Healy, Pat Cummins and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious.”

Australia men's team have attained a 2-0 lead in the Ashes on the back of two close victories. The women's team, on the other hand, won the one-off Test and began the white-ball leg with a win as well in the form of the first T20I.

Rishi Sunak unlikely to discuss on-field issues with Anthony Albanese

Cricket comes of great importance for both England and Australia, with the quality and intensity of the action in the ongoing Ashes proving a testament to the fact. It is hardly surprising that even the national leaders have been drawn into the action, particularly when the events unfolded under controversial circumstances on the final day.

Despite their respective contrasting opinions over how events transpired, cricket is unlikely to be a topic of discussion between Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese in the future.

The UK Prime Minister's spokesperson said:

“I think the public would want the prime minister to focus on the core issues of the UK-US-Australia relationship. Whilst there’s always going to be a friendly rivalry, I think they will be focused on more core issues.”

The third Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 6, at Headingley, Leeds. Australia are one win away from winning their first red-ball series in England since 2001.

