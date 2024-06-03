Sanjay Bangar picks India's likely batting lineup for 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Ireland, expects Sanju Samson to play at No. 3

Sanjay Bangar has picked India's likely top seven for their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The former India all-rounder sees Virat Kohli opening with Rohit Sharma, with Sanju Samson batting at No. 3.

Kohli wasn't a part of India's playing combination in their 60-run win in the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday, June 1. Samson, who opened with Rohit, managed a solitary run off six deliveries.

On the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Bangar noted that the Indian think tank would have used the warm-up game to formulate their strategies and potential playing combination.

"Whenever the Indian team goes to the ground, especially in an event like the World Cup and in a practice match, the attempt is to make the tactics and the team combination going forward. If we see from that angle, they would have got a few answers," he said.

Trending

The former India batting coach opined that Rishabh Pant has sealed his place as the preferred wicketkeeper-batter.

"Will Rishabh Pant do the wicketkeeping and is he the first choice as a left-handed batter? He showed that his form is still there and he also kept exceptionally well. So it becomes certain that Rishabh Pant will play," Bangar observed.

Pant smashed 53 runs off 32 deliveries before retiring out against Bangladesh. He seemed one of the most comfortable batters on a slightly tricky surface.

"That answers a very big question" - Sanjay Bangar on Hardik Pandya bowling vs Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya bowled three overs against Bangladesh.

Sanjay Bangar noted that Hardik Pandya answered a huge question by bowling well against Bangladesh.

"Hardik Pandya batted and bowled well. So Hardik Pandya is available to bowl his entire quota of overs, that answers a very big question. Apart from that, since Virat Kohli didn't play, Sanju Samson was given a chance," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons India will include both Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI.

"At this point, I feel Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will open, Sanju Samson can come at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, Rishabh Pant at No. 5, Hardik Pandya at No. 6 and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7. I see the Indian team's batting lineup emerging like that," Bangar stated.

Virat Kohli will likely open with Rohit Sharma, considering Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't given a chance against Bangladesh. However, the Men in Blue could play Shivam Dube instead of Samson to get a big-hitting left-hander in the middle order and an additional bowling option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback