Create

Sanju Samson doubtful for Pune T20I due to knee niggle: Reports

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jan 04, 2023 06:55 PM IST
Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match
Team India batter Sanju Samson. Pic: Getty Images

Team India batter Sanju Samson’s availability for the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5 is in doubt. The 28-year-old Kerala cricketer has a knee niggle and has reportedly not traveled to Pune with the rest of the Indian squad.

Samson had a poor first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was dismissed for 5, trying to go for a hoick against Dhananjaya de Silva. He then dropped a simple catch in the first over of Sri Lanka’s chase.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Samson suffered a knee niggle in the process of attempting the catch. He dived to catch the ball, but failed to hold on.

While the cricketer carried on fielding, he later experienced swelling and was asked to seek medical advice. Due to the knee niggle, Samson has stayed back in Mumbai for scans.

More details to follow.

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...