Sanju Samson doubtful for Pune T20I due to knee niggle: Reports

Team India batter Sanju Samson’s availability for the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5 is in doubt. The 28-year-old Kerala cricketer has a knee niggle and has reportedly not traveled to Pune with the rest of the Indian squad.

Samson had a poor first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was dismissed for 5, trying to go for a hoick against Dhananjaya de Silva. He then dropped a simple catch in the first over of Sri Lanka’s chase.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Samson suffered a knee niggle in the process of attempting the catch. He dived to catch the ball, but failed to hold on.

While the cricketer carried on fielding, he later experienced swelling and was asked to seek medical advice. Due to the knee niggle, Samson has stayed back in Mumbai for scans.

More details to follow.

Poll : 0 votes