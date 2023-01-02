“Sanju Samson should be given the opportunity to bat at No.3” – Saba Karim ahead of IND vs SL T20 series

Former India selector Saba Karim believes wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson should be given the opportunity to bat at No.3 against Sri Lanka in the upcoming three-match T20I series. The first game of the series will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Despite being immensely talented, Sanju has struggled to get a consistent run in international cricket. However, he has proved his potential with the limited opportunity that came his way last year, scoring 179 runs in six games.

In the absence of senior cricketers, the former cricketer believes Sanju should bat at No.3, given his ability to win matches. Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“Sanju Samson should be given the opportunity to bat at No.3 because he is a big player. The more opportunities he gets, the more his value will increase.”

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Full story es.pn/3hWlU9m Kumar Sangakkara, who works closely with Sanju Samson at Rajasthan Royals, hopes the keeper-batter gets an extended run of games for India 🗣Full story Kumar Sangakkara, who works closely with Sanju Samson at Rajasthan Royals, hopes the keeper-batter gets an extended run of games for India 🗣Full story 👉 es.pn/3hWlU9m https://t.co/wI7xzXjTvg

Samson has so far batted only twice at No.3, scoring 33 runs in two innings at an average of 16.5, but at a strike of 150. However, the right-hander has scored the bulk of runs for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting at No.3, scoring 2268 runs in 68 innings at a strike rate of 141.04, including three centuries and 13 half-centuries.

“I would prefer to go with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill” – Saba Karim picks India openers for T20 series against Sri Lanka

Karim, meanwhile, picked Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill as Team India openers for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka. He stressed that Gill has improved his strike rate in the IPL, which makes him a top contender to open with Kishan, who recently scored a double century in ODI against Bangladesh.

“I would prefer to go with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill," Karim added. "The duo can provide the platform that India would be dependent on. It’s important to score runs in the powerplay, so fearless batting is required, which both of them can do. Gill worked on strike rate in the last IPL season, which shows he’s ready. He’s become a good T20 player.”

Gill scored 483 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 132.33 for IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



1. Gill

2. Ishan (wk)

3. SKY

4. Sanju

5. Hardik (c)

6. Hooda

7. Axar

8. Sundar

9. Harshal

10. Chahal

11. Arshdeep



What's yours? My playing XI for tomorrow:1. Gill2. Ishan (wk)3. SKY4. Sanju5. Hardik (c)6. Hooda7. Axar8. Sundar9. Harshal10. Chahal11. ArshdeepWhat's yours? #INDvSL My playing XI for tomorrow: 1. Gill2. Ishan (wk)3. SKY4. Sanju5. Hardik (c)6. Hooda7. Axar8. Sundar9. Harshal10. Chahal11. ArshdeepWhat's yours? #INDvSL

Karim also wants Hardik Pandya and Co. to include all-rounder Washington Sundar in their ranks because of his ability to bowl in the powerplay overs, especially against left-handed batters. He said:

“You have to bowl a spinner in the powerplay overs for one or two overs. Washington Sundar will be a viable choice against left-handers. He has been doing that for IPL teams. So, he can be an option for the team.”

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes