S Sreesanth has backed the Indian men's cricket selectors' decision to not include Sanju Samson in the squad for the 2023 World Cup. He said Samson needs to work on his attitude, listen to "legends" and bat according to the match conditons.

Samson, despite averaging 55.71 after 13 ODIs with a strike rate of 104 won't play the World Cup, the Asia Games (where India will send a B-team), or the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The Men in Blue have preffered Suryakumar Yadav (average of 24.40 in 27 ODIs) and Tilak Varma (21 runs in one ODI) over him.

Observers feel Suryakumar is being backed due to the game-changing ability he has shown in T20Is, though he's yet to crack the code in ODIs. Tilak's left-handedness and ability to bowl off-spin seems to offset his inexperience.

"I think it's the right decision because it's very important for a player to understand himself," Sreesanth said in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. "From Gavaskar sir to Harsha Bhogle sir and Ravi Shastri sir, everyone rates him highly. There's no doubt about his ability. But the approach... he doesn't listen when someone asks him to play according to pitch. He can change that attitude."

Sreesanth feels Samson too often gets out playing a rash shot. He said the Rajasthan Royals captain needs to trust that he can convert a poor start and spend more time on the wicket.

"Whenever I meet him, I tell him just one thing: "Sanju, please read the wicket. Wait, don't go after every bowler. Think. You can hit anyone anywhere anytime, just wait for the opportunity," he added.

Samson's snub often draws a lot of flak on social media, a good share of it from fans in his and Sreesanth's home state, Kerala. They are just two of five people from the state to have represented India.

"All of Malyali people who support him, including me, say he doesn't get chances. We can't say that. He got chances against Ireland, Sri Lanka, he has been playing IPL for 10 years. He has been playing since 2013, has been the captain too, and has scored just three 100s and he hasn't shown consistency," he continued.

Samson hasn't played against Ireland or Sri Lanka in ODIs in the last two years. The last time he played either of those teams was in the T20 format. He scored 40 (26) and an unbeaten one in two matches against Ireland in August and a 5 (6) in a solitary game against Sir Lanka in January.

Sreesanth asked the right-hander to take inspiration from Rishabh Pant. He said if the Kerala batter is "that brilliant", he should carry his teammates and help his state win trophies in domestic cricket on his own.

The former pacer further asked him to understand that he's not a youngster anymore.

"I'll say, 'Waqt kiske liye nahi rukta' (time doesn't stop for anyone). Everyone talks about time, I'll also tell the same to Sanju. A lot of good people are coming in. Even the two keepers going for the Asia Games (Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma). When everyone's talking about you, make it count. Getting sympathy is very easy, but appreciation is difficult," he said.

Sreesanth said even Sanju Samson's greatest critics will appreciate him once he starts performing consistently for his state, IPL franchise and eventually India.

"I don't want to change a person who doesn't want to change" - Sreesanth on Sanju Samson

Sreesanth said if Samson changes his approach he can represent India in all formats but added that he doesn't have high hopes for it.

"He will be back," Sreesanth said. "He'll play all formats: Tests, ODIs and T20s if he changes his mindset. I don't think he'll change his mindset but I genuinely hope for Kerala cricket and Indian cricket that such a talent doesn't get wasted by only playing the IPL. I think he should change his approach but he will not... I don't want to change a person who doesn't want to change."

Also read: "This kid hit me for six sixes" - Sreesanth says he lied to Rahul Dravid to get Sanju Samson included in Rajasthan Royals