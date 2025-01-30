"Sanju Samson doesn't need to get out like that" - Ambati Rayudu on wicket-batter's lean run in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has urged Sanju Samson to refrain from playing the pull shot against Jofra Archer in the remaining two T20Is against England. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter can look to survive his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate's spell and attack the other bowlers.

India enjoy a 2-1 lead in the five-match series heading into the last two T20Is in Pune (January 31) and Mumbai (February 2). However, Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, two of their main batters, didn't play a substantial knock in the first three T20Is.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Rayudu was asked about his thoughts on Suryakumar's lean run and Samson's short-ball issues against Archer.

"It's not an area of concern but Sanju Samson doesn't need to get out like that. Survive one spell and then you can hit the other bowlers. No fast bowler is giving pace to Surya and there was no pace and bounce in the wicket as well," he responded.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter added that Suryakumar needs to concentrate on basics and spend a little time at the crease before playing the big shots.

"Everyone is coming with a plan against Surya that they won't give him pace because he plays good shots against pace. So Surya will have to take a little time. If he concentrates a little on the basics and spends some time, automatically all the shots will come," Rayudu observed.

Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 26 runs at a paltry average of 8.67 in three innings. He has twice been dismissed to skied attempted scoop shots and played a Brydon Carse delivery onto his stumps in the second game.

"It's just a technical flaw" - Ambati Rayudu on Sanju Samson's short-ball issues against Jofra Archer

Sanju Samson has been dismissed by Jofra Archer in all three games. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ambati Rayudu was asked whether Sanju Samson was trying too much or couldn't execute his plans properly in the first three T20Is.

"I don't think there is any problem with Sanju's mindset. It's just a technical flaw because he is trying to make room. When you make room and your back leg goes towards the leg stump, your arms don't open up when you try to play the pull," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Samson would be better off getting inside the line of the delivery instead of making room while attempting the pull shot.

"When you do that movement and play the pull, the chances of you getting late are great because the ball is also following you. I feel he can come inside the line and use the pace. Sanju plays the short ball very well otherwise. I feel it's the angle and not the short ball that's troubling him," Rayudu elaborated.

Sanju Samson has aggregated 34 runs at an average of 11.33 in three innings in the ongoing series against England. He scored a decent 20-ball 26 in the first T20I but has been dismissed for five and three in the last two games.

