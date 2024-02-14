“Sarfaraz Khan suddenly makes his case very strong” – Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of India vs England 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Sarfaraz Khan to make his Test debut in the upcoming third Test against England in Rajkot, which starts on February 15. The 58-year-old pointed out Sarfaraz has a decent track record, averaging nearly 70 in first-class cricket, and plays spin very well.

Manjrekar also explained why Devdutt Padikkal, who replaced KL Rahul in the squad, is unlikely to fit in the playing XI.

Sarfaraz has amassed 3912 runs in 66 FC innings at an average of 69.85, including 14 tons and 11 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter recently returned with scores of 96, 4, 55, and 161 for India A against England Lions.

On the eve of the Rajkot Test, Manjrekar told EPSNCricinfo:

“Yes, inexperienced batting lineup, but I think the quality that’s needed in this particular series are just Indian batters who play spin well. There’s where you think Sarfaraz Khan suddenly makes his case very strong.

"I would want Rajat Patidar as the incumbent to take that place at No. 4 and then have Sarfaraz Khan coming at No. 5 only on the basis that he was in the queue before.”

He added:

“The form that he’s had over the long term should count for something and have more weightage than Devdutt Padikkal, who had a great run of late. Enough indication that Sarfaraz Khan would be an interesting batter for India to have to challenge the English spinners. The better player of spin plays.

“I don’t think Padikkal being a left-hander will just further his case because India have Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.”

On the other hand, Padikkal recently smashed 151 & 36 for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He also hit 193 and 103 against Punjab and Goa, respectively.

The left-handed batter also returned with 105, 65, and 21 for India A against England Lions. Overall, he has amassed 2227 runs in 31 FC games at an average of 44.54, with the aid of six tons and 12 half-centuries.

“I find Dhruv Jurel a more exciting investment” – Sanjay Manjrekar prefers Jurel ahead of KS Bharat for 3rd Test vs England

Sanjay Manjrekar also prefers Dhrul Jurel to make his Test debut over KS Bharat against England in the third Test.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that there’s a short window before Rishabh Pant makes his comeback. Thus, he wants the team management to look at another option, especially with Bharat failing to deliver with the bat:

“I think so [India should bring in Dhruv Jurel]… but I believe that it’s a very short-term sort of role that has to be filled before Rishabh Pant comes in and takes his rightful place. So, it’s a great time to look at another option."

Manjrekar added:

"You’ve seen enough of KS Bharat now to see what he’s all about and what’s the return you get from investing in him. I find Dhruv Jurel a more exciting investment at this stage."

Bharat has returned with scores of 41, 28, 17, and 6 in the first two Tests against England. Overall, he has managed 221 runs in seven Tests at a below-par average of 20.09 without any half-century.

Meanwhile, Jurel has played 15 first-class games, scoring 790 runs at an average of 46.67, including one century and five fifties.

