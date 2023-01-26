Saurashtra captain Ravindra Jadeja dismissed cheaply against Tamil Nadu on Ranji Trophy return

Ravindra Jadeja returned to competitive cricket after a long injury-enforced layoff, captaining Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jadeja failed to make a significant impact with the bat during Saurashtra's first innings. The left-handed batter mustered just 15 runs before being trapped leg-before by Baba Aparajith. He had a forgettable outing with the ball as well earlier in the match. The seasoned cricketer picked up just a single wicket from his 24 overs.

Notably, he was on the sidelines due to a knee injury and returned to cricketing action for the first time since August 2022.

Jadeja's fitness will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of the crucial four-match home Test series against Australia. He has been one of the top performers for India in red-ball cricket over the years.

It is worth mentioning that the 34-year-old currently holds the top spot in the ICC rankings for all-rounders in Tests.

Ravindra Jadeja is a part of India's squad for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja has been added to India's 17-member squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. However, the BCCI has clarified that his inclusion is subject to fitness.

The talismanic all-rounder underwent knee surgery in August last year. He has had to miss several matches, including the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia because of the same.

Jadeja will be hoping to prove his fitness and find some rhythm by playing a four-day Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra. He last played a Test match for India in July 2022 against England in Birmingham, where he played a stunning 104-run knock.

The Test series against Australia is set to kick off in Nagpur on February 9. This will be the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be played in a four-match format. The two nations will compete for the prize in a five-match series from the next edition.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

